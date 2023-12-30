Bears Put Their Feet Up as They Settle in For Winter at New York Sanctuary

Adorable bears put up their feet and lightly snoozed as they settled in for winter at a wildlife sanctuary in Otisville, New York.

The video shows two male Syrian brown bears, Leo and Randy, relaxing and stretching out on a bed of straw. The video caption explains how bears do not simply find a cave and snooze for three months, but rather enter into a state where they “half-heartedly doze off and can’t be bothered to munch on too much.”

According to the National Forest Foundation, this lighter state of sleep is called torpor, which is a survival tactic, like hibernation, which helps them to survive winter months. During torpor, a bear’s bodily functions, such as breathing, body temperature, and heart rate, decrease, and they can sleep more than "100 days without eating, drinking, or passing waste.

The bears seen in the video are found at the Orphaned Wildlife Center, in Otisville, New York, founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015. The center nurtures its animal residents in the hope they can be returned to the wild. Credit: Orphaned Wildlife Center via Storyful