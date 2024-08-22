Bears' Tyson Bagent (and his dad) were the stars of "Hard Knocks" Episode 3

The Chicago Bears have a lot of interesting personalities on their roster, which and has been showcased on this summer's "Hard Knocks."

One of the stars of the third episode is second-year quarterback Tyson Bagent, who will back up No. 1 pick Caleb Williams this season. A good backup is a lot like another coach on the sideline. Bagent has a great football mind and this is a good role for him. He still has a lot to give on the field in a backup role, but his brain will be a big ally to the Bears right now.

As far as his personality, he seems like a really fun person to be around. "Hard Knocks" did a great job displaying that on Tuesday night, which included him breaking down all of his tattoos.

The episode also featured his dad, Travis Bagent, who also stole the show. Bagent Sr. is an arm wrestling champion, which is an incredibly impressive thing to have on his resume. And he has the personality that you'd expect from someone who can make that claim.

We got to see a little bit of Travis Bagent's personality and got an insight into their relationship as father and son. These are the types of things that you don't see when "Hard Knocks" isn't involved -- although we caught glimpses last season when Bagent filled in for an injured Justin Fields for a month last year.

Bagent had a strong outing in last week's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he completed 7-of-8 passes for 87 yards and two touchdown passes. He also had one rush for 10 yards. You can see through the lens of "Hard Knocks" that it meant a lot to him to play well in that game, especially with 80-plus people in attendance.

Bagent only has one more game this preseason -- Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. With the starters not playing, Bagent will get the start and should see plenty of reps.

You never know what could happen this season with Williams and his health, but Bagent will certainly be ready if called upon. It is good to know that he is a wonderful person and comes from a good family along with his ability to give the Bears what they need as a backup quarterback. It is fun watching him (and his dad) shine in the "Hard Knocks" spotlight.

