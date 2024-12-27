Bears usually hibernate in winter, but some wander Northern California yards instead

When the nights get long and the days are cold and gray, bears find a den out in the woods to settle down for a long winter snooze.

But with the deepest part of winter upon us, not all bears are hibernating.

Scott and Keely Wooster are familiar – maybe too familiar – with a couple non-hibernating black bears that regularly visit their home in the hills northwest of Redding, California, rummaging through the trash cans and raiding their pets' food dishes.

The Woosters live out past the edge of town where the neighbors are few and the brush and oak trees grow thick.

In other words, they live in bear country.

The Woosters said a small, black bear started coming to their house a few years ago during the worst of the drought. The animal got into the trash and pet food. But recently the bear has been joined on its nightly visits with a larger, brown bear.

"And now we're like, wow, there's going to be two. What if they have babies. So now we're rethinking, what are we going to do about feeding the cats?" Keely Wooster said. The bears sometimes get into food left out for the cats that get dumped off in their neighborhood.

And between the two bears, they can create a mess, they said.

"There's some mornings we'll come out and every trash can out there is knocked over," and garbage is spread over a wide area, Scott Wooster said. "It's just everywhere, I mean, all the way up and over the hill. It's amazing how busy they get at nighttime."

The Woosters live near one of Shasta County's bear hot spots, according to Jennifer Carlson, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Shasta-Trinity unit biologist based in Redding.

The department receives more than 100 calls a year from homeowners in the Shasta County area reporting bear problems, with the majority of those in the Lakehead, Lake Shasta and city of Shasta Lake areas, she said.

Statewide, from 2017 to 2022 there were more than 6,000 human-bear conflicts were reported through the state's wildlife incident reporting system, according to the department of fish and wildlife.

Black bears are typically more active in the spring, summer and fall, Carlson said. Not all bears that live in the lower elevations around the Redding area will hibernate in the winter. Hibernating is more common in higher elevations, where it is colder and food is more scarce during the colder months, she said.

The North Coast and Cascade regions in far Northern California are home to about half of California’s black bear population. About 40% of the state's black bears live in the Sierra Nevada, according to the fish and wildlife department.

Bears will use the crawl space under a home to hibernate, according to BearWise, an information website about black bears.

State wildlife officials estimate the state's black bear population has remained stable for the past 10 years at 50,000 to 81,000 to animals.

Bears can hibernate under decks, in crawl spaces

During hibernation, bears try to find a hollowed out log or tree, crevices between large boulders or holes in the ground where they can hunker down away from the snow and rain, she said. And if one is available, they will even hibernate under the deck of a home.

Their bodies go into a torpor where their heart rate and metabolism slows 20% to 50%. They can go months without eating, drinking, urinating or defecating.

The females will often have one to four cubs while they're in hibernation, she said.

"They (babies) are born in the den in January or February, and then they're super small, naked, hairless, eyes closed, and they suckle on the female pretty much non-stop, and grow in the den with her. And then they'll come out around April, usually," Carlson said.

Bears are sometimes out and about in colder weather at lower elevations because there are more things to eat and the woods aren't socked in with snow, Carlson said. Bears can eat a wide range of food, from berries and acorns to small game and even young deer, she said.

"If they have enough food resources to keep them afloat, so to speak, bringing in enough calories, they don't have to hibernate. As long as that food source is available. Now when that food source goes away, if it becomes unavailable, then then they could go into hibernation," Carlson said.

Don't feed the bears

They will also chow down on any human food they can find, that includes trash and other food left out for pets, she said. Wildlife officials say that statewide they receive thousands of reports of bear sightings each year.

Conflicts between bears and humans is not uncommon.

Bear cubs taught by their mothers to gather food from humans "will also grow up to become conflict adults, continuing the cycle of conflict across generations," according to the state's black bear conservation page online.

"Property owners and tenants should thus take reasonable corrective measures such as: removal of food attractants, eliminating access to food attractants (e.g., bear-proof containers), electric fencing, and electric mats," the state's website says.

Daniel Hernandez lives less than a mile from the Woosters, and has his own problems with bears. He installed door cameras and lights to monitor the animals' movements at night.

Hernandez and his wife moved into their hilltop home in February and didn't have a bear problem for the first few months.

A bear sleeps in a hollow under a log. Such locations are typical for bear hibernation, biologists say.

"And then soon as the weather got hot, I noticed them, because I think they just smelled the trash. As soon as there was anything in there fragrant, he was over here peeling off my trash can. I pulled it out of the woods over here several times," Hernandez said.

Hernandez tried strapping down the lid of his trash bin, but it didn't work.

"One night I came out here and opened my door, he was over there, peeling my trash can out, I was able to scare him off, and he goes tearing through the bushes. But he was back a couple days later," he said.

But lately the bear problem has subsided, he said.

"I noticed as soon as the rain came, the bear problem stopped, and then we just have the other natural wildlife. You know, the deer in the yard, but no, the bear was definitely an issue," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Not all California bears hibernate. Some wander homes instead