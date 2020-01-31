‘Beat Shazam’ Renewed For Season 4 By Fox

Click here to read the full article.

Fox is bringing back interactive music game show Beat Shazam for a fourth season. Jamie Foxx will return as host and executive producer, along with EPs Mark Burnett, Jeff Apploff, Barry Poznick and Lauren Zalaznick. Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx, also will return as deejay.

Beat Shazam has been solid ratings-wise. The show averaged 3.2 million multi-platform viewers in its third season and ranked among summer’s Top 25 broadcast programs among adults 18-49. Also strong on social media, Beat Shazam has garnered 3 million total engagements across all social channels.

The game show pits three teams of two against the clock and one another as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the popular song-identification app, for the chance to win $1 million. The series has featured numerous celebrity guest stars, including Mariah Carey, Shaquille O’Neal, TLC, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Bolton, Smokey Robinson and more. Over the course of its three seasons, Beat Shazam has awarded contestants more than $9 million.

Shazam, one of the world’s most popular music apps, lets users identify songs simply by listening to the music playing around them. The app has been downloaded more than 1.5 billion times around the world and counts 25 million-plus Shazams each day.

Foxx also will appear as a guest panelist in the Season 3 premiere episode of The Masked Singer, airing live to all time zones Sunday after Super Bowl LIV on Fox.

Beat Shazam was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam. Jeff Apploff, Mark Burnett, Jamie Foxx, Barry Poznick and Lauren Zalaznick serve as executive producers.

