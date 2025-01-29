Beating muscle patch keeps heart failure patients alive for years

A patch for a broken heart: The technique could ‘usher in a new era’ of treatment, doctors say

Patches of beating, lab-grown muscle sewn into failing hearts can keep patients alive for years while they wait for a transplant, scientists have shown.

In a major breakthrough, 15 patients suffering from heart failure – their hearts had stopped pumping effectively – were implanted with patches grown from stem cells.

The lab-grown living tissue integrated with their hearts and, within a few months, helped them pump more efficiently, the researchers said.

Charities said if larger trials continued to show improvement it could “usher in a new era” of treatment for heart failure.

The patches, which are about the size of a business card, are similar to heart tissue from children aged between four and eight years old.

One of the patches, grown in the lab from stem cells

“We are implanting young muscle into patients with heart failure,” said Prof Wolfram-Hubertus Zimmermann, a heart specialist at the University Medical Centre Gottingen, in Germany.

“We have treated 15 patients now... and we have data that the patients are living for years with these patches. It is clear now that you can add muscle to the failing heart.

“The muscle is contractile and our hypothesis is it contributes to the contractile performance of the heart. This translates into the pumping enhancement of the whole heart.”

Doctors hope to use the patches to give patients more time until a heart transplant becomes available. Currently 99 per cent of people with advanced heart failure will die while waiting for a donor organ.

The patches are grown from pluripotent stem cells, which can become any cell in the body.

Scientists place these cells in conditions which coax them into becoming beating heart cells, known as cardiomyocytes, as well as connective tissue. The two cell types are then placed together in a collagen gel where they self-organise into beating tissue.

Prof Wolfram-Hubertus Zimmermann was involved in the trials at Gottingen in Germany

The patches are around two inches by four, and are stitched onto regions of the heart which are not beating effectively, such as over scar tissue.

Over three to six months, blood vessels from the heart migrate to the tissue, which then helps to support the heart in pumping.

Prof Ingo Kutschka, director of cardiac surgery at Gottingen said: “Patients with severe heart failure have only a short life expectancy when drug therapeutics fail.

“We now have a lab-grown biological transplant available which has the potential to stabilise and strengthen the heart muscle. Effective heart muscle restoration could be achieved.”

He added: “For me as a cardiac surgeon it is a great pleasure to be part of such an innovative and groundbreaking project.”

It is estimated that over one million people in Britain have heart failure, with around 200,000 diagnosed every year.

Previously, scientists have tried directly injecting cells into patients, but struggled to achieve a matching heart rhythm. Injections often led to severe arrhythmia, which can cause palpitations, shortness of breath and fatigue.

The patches have been implanted into 15 human patients who have lived for several years with them

The research, published in the journal Nature, found that the patches increased heart wall thickness and contractility, when tested in Rhesus macaques over a three to six-month period.

They also showed that muscle patches could safely re-muscularise the heart of a woman with advanced heart failure.

Trials are continuing with more patients to see whether the engineered heart muscle will bring long-lasting cardiac improvements. The 15 patients have already lived for several years with the patches.

Prof James Leiper, director of research at the British Heart Foundation, said: “This exciting study is an outstanding example of how years of dedicated research is helping to mend broken hearts.

“While we can treat some of the causes of heart failure and there are treatments to help manage the condition, there is currently no treatment that can repair damaged heart muscle.

“These early results are promising. Further clinical trials in larger numbers of patients are needed to determine the effectiveness of the heart patch in humans.

“If these are positive, it could help to usher in a new era of heart failure treatment.”

