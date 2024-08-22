Beaufort Delta educator out on bail after sexual assault charges

Richard McKinnon, pictured here in 2018, was charged with multiple sexual offences linked to his time in Inuvik and Ulukhaktok. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC - image credit)

A Beaufort Delta educator facing nine charges related to alleged sexual offences against a minor is out on bail and is asking for his case to be moved to Yellowknife.

Richard McKinnon, 44, was arrested by RCMP on Aug. 5 in Inuvik. The former principal is charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual interference, two counts of sexual exploitation, invitation to sexual touching, making sexually explicit material available to a child, assault and breach of trust.

The earliest of the allegations dates back to 2018. The charges are all in connection with incidents alleged to have happened in Inuvik and Ulukhaktok between 2018 and 2020, RCMP say. They all involve the same alleged victim.

When RCMP announced the charges earlier this month, they also made an appeal for other potential victims to come forward.

None of the allegations against McKinnon have been proven in court.

McKinnon posted bail two days after his arrest for $1,000 and is on conditional release. Conditions include not having any contact with the alleged victim, their family or friends. McKinnon also had to surrender his passport and is not allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18, unless "in the immediate presence of a sober adult."

At the time of his arrest, McKinnon was employed as an assistant superintendent with the Beaufort Delta Divisional Education Council.

Beaufort Delta education officials did not respond to CBC's questions about McKinnon's employment status. McKinnon was removed from the council's website last week after the education council released a statement about the charges.

"We understand that incidents like this shake our community and erode trust. Please know that we are committed to transparency and accountability, and dedicated to ensuring that our schools uphold safe and nurturing spaces for all students," the statement, signed by council superintendent Devin Roberts, read.

McKinnon's first appearance in court was originally scheduled for Sept. 24 in Inuvik, but his defence counsel has requested the case be moved to Yellowknife as McKinnon no longer resides in Inuvik.