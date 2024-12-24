Beautiful Christmas Eve

Latest Stories
- CBC
Air Canada was ordered to pay him $15K for his delayed flights. Now they're fighting back
For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani
- People
Girlfriend Is Disappointed After Boyfriend’s 'Surprise' Christmas Gift Derails Her Holiday Plans
A 23-year-old took to Reddit to share her frustrations after her boyfriend got her a Christmas gift opposite from what she dreamed about
- The Daily Beast
The 3 Mass Killers Biden Left on Death Row for Trump to Execute
President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”
- People
California Father, 28, Accused of Beheading 1-Year-Old Son Days Before Christmas: The Family's 'World Is Shattered'
Andrey Demskiy was arrested and charged by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20
- HuffPost
Joe Biden’s Sweet Holiday Video Card With Christmas Trees Produces 1 Major Gripe
The president’s season’s greetings were greeted with contempt by conservatives for the silliest reason.
- People
Man Says His Family Got Upset After He Refused to Ban Alcohol from His Christmas Party
The man explained in a Reddit post that his brother's new girlfriend does not allow her kids to be "around people who drink"
- BuzzFeed
Non-Americans Are CONVINCED That Americans Have NO IDEA What Is Going On In These 42 Photos
You're right folks, I truly can't comprehend taking the entire summer off.
- Town & Country
The Royal Family Christmas Tradition Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Observe in California
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote about how he is keeping to Windsor family holiday traditions in one key way.
- CNN
Dozens of luxury condos and hotels in Florida are sinking, study finds
The effect is like shaking ground coffee around to create more room, one researcher told CNN. But that wasn’t the startling conclusion.
- BuzzFeed
17 Photos Of Christmas Gifts So Absurd You'll Feel Better About Your Own Gift-Giving Skills This Year
"This isn’t a gift. It’s an insult."
- The Canadian Press
What to know about the woman who was burned to death in a New York City subway train
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
- People
Woman Tells Her Mother-in-Law to Get a Hotel After Repeatedly Rearranging Her Kitchen: 'Heartless'
The family feud was shared in a post on Reddit's 'Am I the A------' forum
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi unveils unconventional Christmas tree with bold royal nod
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a photo of an elegant Christmas tree ahead of their celebrations with baby Sienna.
- CNN
Suspect charged with murder, arson for allegedly setting woman on fire and killing her on a NYC subway car
A 33-year-old man was charged Monday for allegedly setting on fire and killing a woman on a New York subway train in what authorities called a “brutal murder” and an example of “depraved behavior.”
- BuzzFeed
I Need My Inhaler After Laughing At These 36 Funny Tweets From The Week
"this year felt like being awake during surgery"
- Apartment Therapy CA
10 Underrated Holiday Movies You Probably Haven’t Watched This Year (but Should!)
Give Nancy Meyers a break - just for the night.
- The Weather Network
Snow improves white Christmas odds in Ontario, but impacts holiday travel
What does Monday's snowfall mean for Christmas morning in southern Ontario? Well, it should be enough to make for a white Christmas for the vast majority in the region
- People
Dad Punched, Killed Baby Son Because He Was Angry He Was Losing in Video Game
Anthony Trice, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in prison
- USA TODAY
Out-of-control invasive species has met its match: Cute and hungry otters
West coast states are spending millions to protect their inland waterways from invasive crabs. In some places, otters are just eating them.
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario gets travel impacts before Christmas
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday. An Alberta clipper moving across Ontario will be bringing a final hit of snow before Christmas. The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet breaks down the timing and impacts of this system.