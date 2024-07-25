Beautiful end to the workweek on tap

Latest Stories
- CBC
Wildfire that roared into Jasper was a wall of fast-moving flame, says fire official
One of two wildfires threatening the historic resort town raged into Jasper Wednesday, consuming homes and businesses in a wall of flame. The wildfire, whipped into a firestorm by intense winds, burned with such intensity and speed, it sent plumes of ash and flames shooting hundreds of feet into the air. James Eastham, a Parks Canada wildfire information officer, said firefighters were faced with a wall of flame that proved impossible to contain. "Fire behaviour was intense," Eastham said in an
- The Canadian Press
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
EDMONTON — Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
- Global News
Evacuation order issued for wildfire northwest of Calgary
Crews continue to battle an out-of-control wildfire northwest of Calgary. An evacuation order was put in place for portions of the MD of Bighorn and while conditions have been favorable, the fire is yet to be contained. Michael King reports.
- CBC
Ball python spotted in Kananaskis Country prompts warning
A warning has been issued in Kananaskis Country after a 1.5-metre-long ball python was spotted in Bow Valley Provincial Park on the past weekend.The large snake, which is native to Africa, is not venomous. However, Alberta Parks officials say they can be a threat to wild animals and small pets, as well as a problem for ecosystems and biodiversity in the province.Officials say the serpent was spotted "well away from campgrounds and facilities." They are asking anyone who sees the snake to call Ka
- The Weather Network
Raised threat for severe weather in Ontario, Quebec includes tornado risk
Heads-up if you're going to be spending time outdoors on Wednesday in southern Ontario and Quebec, as there will be a potential for some folks to get a dose of severe weather.
- The Weather Network
Severe storms return to Ontario, Quebec with more rain and a tornado risk
Severe thunderstorm threat returns to parts of Ontario and Quebec through Wednesday, with heavy rain, strong winds, and a tornado risk all on the table. Stay alert to the changing conditions
- The Canadian Press
Monday breaks the record for the hottest day ever on Earth
Driven by oceans that won't cool down, an unseasonably warm Antarctica and worsening climate change, Earth's record hot streak dialed up this week, making Sunday, then Monday, the hottest days humans have measured, according to the European climate service.
- The Canadian Press
Battle to keep historic town wet and safe, as B.C. fire tally surges, homes destroyed
BARKERVILLE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — The British Columbia gold rush town of Barkerville is drenched, both from overnight rains and sprinklers dousing its timber buildings, some more than 150 years old.
- The Weather Network
Intense heat moves east on the Prairies as rain helps fire stricken Alberta
Severe thunderstorm risk to hit Alberta as heat finally decreases in the province
- The Canadian Press
Sections of DVP, Lakeshore briefly flooded again after Toronto rainfall
TORONTO — Sections of Toronto roadways, inundated by a major storm last week, briefly flooded again on Wednesday after heavy rain drenched the city and much of southern Ontario.
- The Weather Network - Video
Significant severe storm threat for Ontario
Ample storm energy and impressive dynamics in eastern Ontario Wednesday afternoon
- BBC
Ancient three-eyed reptiles get new home at Chester Zoo
Tuataras are one of the world’s oldest surviving species and lived on Earth before the dinosaurs.
- The Weather Network
Storm threat develops on Prairies once more, tornado threat renews
Alberta contends with another day of severe thunderstorm opportunity on Thursday, with beneficial rains for the wildfires, while parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba deal with a period of extreme heat
- USA TODAY
A whale flipped a fishing boat with people on board. Experts think they know why.
No one was injured when the whale lept from the water and slammed into the boat.
- The Canadian Press
A typhoon kills 3 as it nears Taiwan. It killed 13 in the Philippines, where people plead for rescue
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A typhoon killed three people in Taiwan as it approached the island on Wednesday, while people trapped by rising floodwaters in the Philippines called for help in the Southeast Asian nation where at least 13 died.
- BBC
Famous Rockies resort of Jasper on fire as thousands flee
There has been "significant loss" in the national park's township because of the blaze.
- The Canadian Press
Alberta premier says a third, perhaps half, of all Jasper buildings burned by fire
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says early reports indicate a third and perhaps up to half of all buildings in the historic Rocky Mountain resort town of Jasper have burned in a wildfire.
- The Weather Network
Heavy rain, storms slice through Atlantic Canada Thursday
A cold front slicing through Atlantic Canada will bring heavy rains and thunderstorms to the Maritime provinces on Thursday, before setting its sights on Newfoundland Friday
- CNN Business
The British monarchy steps up efforts to go green with solar panels on palaces and biofuel-powered Bentleys
King Charles III was a champion of environmental causes long before he ascended to the British throne. And, fittingly, in the first full year of his reign, the British monarchy introduced a slew of measures to tackle its rising carbon emissions.
- The Canadian Press
Tropical Storm Bud forms in the Eastern Pacific, off the coast of Mexico
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Bud has formed in the Eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico.