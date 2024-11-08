Beautiful Friday can be expected on Central Coast
Beautiful Friday can be expected on Central Coast
Beautiful Friday can be expected on Central Coast
The mystery of the black balls that washed up on some of Sydney’s most iconic beaches last month has now been solved – and it’s more disgusting than you could ever imagine.
HAVANA (AP) — Cuba was left reeling Thursday after a fierce Category 3 hurricane ripped across the island, destroying hundreds of homes, knocking out the country’s power grid and damaging other infrastructure.
Some have suggested the creature is a lemur, but an animal expert believes the critter is something else
While snow isn't uncommon this time of year, the amounts that fell have been enough to cause closures and delays. Forecasters warning farmers to take precautions because the conditions "will produce extreme hardship or loss of life for unprotected livestock."
Some areas saw more than 300 mm of rain in less than 24 hours
Toronto is headed into the dark days of winter. Say goodbye to your 5 p.m. sunsets
The category three storm made landfall on Wednesday and is expected to bring storm surges and floods.
Multiple low-pressure systems will track into British Columbia in the next 7 to 10 days, bringing heavy rainfall, alpine snow, and strong wind gusts. Meteorologist Melinda Singh provides more details.
MADRID (AP) — The catastrophic torrential rains that overflowed rivers and normally dry canals in eastern Spain last week triggered flash floods that submerged entire communities and killed scores of people.
A rare EF0 tornado hit B.C.'s Sunshine Coast on Monday, knocking down trees and leaving some drivers stranded
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Prince William wore white biodegradable sneakers as he walked the “green carpet” at his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday, the centerpiece of a four-day environment-focused trip to South Africa by the heir to the British throne.
He and Robert Irwin shared a cute moment in South Africa.
All watches and warnings have been discontinued.
They look like jellyfish but aren’t. Here’s what to know about the sightings.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.
The Princess of Wales is slowly returning to public duties after completing a course of cancer treatment.
Rafael took a violent toll on Cuba as a major Category 3 hurricane, but its current track now looks to spare much of the U.S. Gulf states from direct impact
Hurricane Rafael is now a Category 2 hurricane. It will continue to move into the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to weaken as it nears the Louisiana coastline.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New Mexico were without power Thursday as the first major winter storm of the season rolled across the northern two-thirds of the state, bringing with it snow and fierce winds that forced schools and government offices to close.
He met the 15 environmental entrepreneurs in Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Cape Town, on Wednesday.