'Beautiful' rainbow sea slug found in rock pool

Experts said the find at Wembury, near Plymouth, was "amazing" [Dr Paul Naylor]

A nature enthusiast and her father have made a colourful discovery of a sea slug usually found in the Mediterranean in a rock pool in south Devon, a wildlife trust says.

Devon Wildlife Trust said Felix, 15, and her father Ashley found the "beautiful" rainbow sea slug close to Wembury, near Plymouth, on Friday, in what was believed to be the first time the animal had been recorded in the county's waters.

The 3cm (2 ins) long creature was part of a group of marine animals known as nudibranchs, known for their soft bodies and similarity to land slugs and snails, staff said.

The species was usually found in the Mediterranean Sea and around the coasts of France, Portugal and Spain, they added.

Climate concerns

Felix said on Instagram the creature was "amazing".

Dr Paul Naylor, a marine biologist and underwater photographer, said it was "an amazing find".

Trust marine engagement officer Coral Smith said of the find: "This must be the most brightly coloured, beautiful sea slug (or sea creature for that matter) I have ever seen!"

Only a handful of similar discoveries have ever been made across the UK, with others being concentrated in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, the trust said.

However, its appearance was not all good news, as the species was more usually found in the Mediterranean, it added.

Ms Smith said: "The discovery of the rainbow sea slug here in Devon is a strong indicator that our seas are warming due to climate change.

"It really highlights the complexity of how we understand and communicate climate change in the marine environment."

