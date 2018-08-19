Beautiful shots of diver swimming near sunken ships emerge

A series of beautiful shots of divers swimming near sunken ships have emerged. Alex Voyer, 39, was sailing around the Caribbean on a 60-foot boat when he stopped for a dive. The images show amazing shipwrecks as free divers explore the seabed. Alex, a photographer and free diver, said: “With my girlfriend, Marianne Aventurier, we are sailing all summer around the Caribbean to learn more about sailing.” (Caters News)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.