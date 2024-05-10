The beautiful weather continues through Saturday

Sky News

High temperatures are expected today and over the weekend - but from Sunday, forecasters have warned the UK will experience "thundery breakdowns". The south of England will see highs of 25C (77F) today, with the potential of temperatures reaching 26C (78.8F) on Saturday and possibly 27C (80.6F) on Sunday, according to the Met Office. This will beat the highest temperature of the year so far, after 24.3C (75.7F) was recorded at Heathrow and at St James's Park in London on Thursday.