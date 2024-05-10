The beautiful weather continues through Saturday
Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada
A severe geomagnetic storm could lead to a spectacular aurora borealis showing above the U.S. this weekend. Latest forecast details.
A cruise ship sailed into a New York City port with a 44-foot (13-meter) dead whale across its bow, marine authorities said. The whale, identified as an endangered sei whale, was caught on the ship's bow when it arrived at the Port of Brooklyn on Saturday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries spokesperson Andrea Gomez said. A spokesperson for MSC Cruises said the whale was on the MSC Meraviglia, which docked at Brooklyn before sailing to ports in New England and Canada.
Footage shows the large reptile chasing the hooked fish onto shore and reappearing into frame with the catch between its jaws.
Thunderstorms bubbled up across parts of southern Ontario late Tuesday night, with the risk continuing into Wednesday, spreading east into parts of southern Quebec, as well. Be sure to remain weather-aware
A look at the summary of rain in Alberta this week. Medicine Hat broke a 123-year-old record with 73.3 mm of rain in a single day. Meteorologist Laura Power has the story.
Parts of Alberta finally got some much-needed relief for its ongoing drought this week. In fact, enough rain fell in a 24-hour period to break a 123-year-old, daily May record in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Tuesday
Trucks aren't known for being fuel efficient, though times are changing. These are the trucks with the best gas mileage in various segments.
Here's how these top Canadian energy infrastructure stocks could benefit from the AI data centre boom. The post With Natural Gas in Demand, 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Heat Up appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Geospatial Insurance Consortium (GIC) released imagery of neighborhoods in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, and Portage, Michigan, after devasting tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has received preliminary reports of 123 tornadoes impacting the U.S. through early May.
High temperatures are expected today and over the weekend - but from Sunday, forecasters have warned the UK will experience "thundery breakdowns". The south of England will see highs of 25C (77F) today, with the potential of temperatures reaching 26C (78.8F) on Saturday and possibly 27C (80.6F) on Sunday, according to the Met Office. This will beat the highest temperature of the year so far, after 24.3C (75.7F) was recorded at Heathrow and at St James's Park in London on Thursday.
When temperatures in Cambodia hit a staggering 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in April, Sek Seila, an 11-year-old student studying in the capital Phnom Penh, was promptly sent home from school.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of any marine life," MSC Cruises told PEOPLE in a statement
Rescuers managed to save a horse that had been stranded on a rooftop for two days in a severely flooded Rio Grande do Sul town in southern Brazil.
Food Foundation executive director Anna Taylor said the ‘failures’ of the current food system were being felt by both farmers and consumers.
(Bloomberg) -- The floods and severe rainfall that ravaged Southern Brazil are hurting the nation’s powerhouse agricultural sector, with industries from auto manufacturing to banking and insurance also bracing for disruption. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft’s Xbox Is Planning More Cuts After Studio ClosingsAmericans Are Racking Up ‘Phantom Debt’ That Wall Street Can’t TrackStormy Daniels Will Return to Court in Test of Trump’s DemeanorTrump Judge Indefinitely Postpones Documents Case TrialHeav
Shark researcher Dr. Neil Hammershlag is gearing up for another season of cage diving with sharks off the coast of Nova Scotia. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman spoke to the marine ecologist about what they learned during the inaugural season last year about sharks and weather.
The record rainfall has been linked to El Niño, while long-term global warming has also exacerbated the region’s extreme weather.
If you're in the market for a vehicle -- specifically, an EV -- there's both good and bad news. The good news is that a new EV tax credit makes it possible to see your next tax filing include $7,500...
Here’s what a wildlife biologist says you should do in your backyard to deter snakes (and nudge them out when you see one).