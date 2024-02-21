Beautiful Wednesday... Rain chances Thursday

Reuters

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday he was confident that expanded sales of gasoline with higher blends of ethanol would be available across the country in 2025. He added that, until then, the administration would likely issue temporary waivers this summer to enable such sales as needed. according to anonymous sources that the administration by late March will approve a request from a group of Midwest governors to allow year-round sales of E15, or gasoline with 15% ethanol, but will push the start date into next year.