Beautiful Wednesday... Rain chances Thursday
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about more gorgeous weather tomorrow followed up by rain chances for Thursday.
A lake has formed in the typically-dry Badwater Basin at Death Valley National Park in California. See satellite images released by NASA.
Virgin Atlantic and United Airlines flights reached speeds of more than 800 mph on Saturday due to wind — some of the highest known recorded speeds.
Heavy rain is falling across the state, flooding roads and threatening to trigger landslides.
The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on Saturday accused Chinese fishermen of trying to "intentionally destroy" Scarborough Shoal.
A 34-year-old man in Colorado died days after one of his 2 pet Gila monsters bit him. Gila monster bites are usually not fatal.
As we enter the final weeks of meteorological winter, spring-like temperatures could start to tease their way across the border.
A messy mix of weather targets parts of Atlantic Canada once again this week, this time with the threat for ice accretion on the table
“That’s quite the fall. What a blessing to be in stable condition.”
Footage showing humpback whales breaching while a young surfer drops into a wave at Waimea Bay is reminiscent of an even more extraordinary scene in 2014.
The discovery is of “particular significance,” researchers in Bangladesh said.
WASHINGTON — The United States has experienced a surge in clean energy projects, representing more than $200 billion in new investments since President Joe Biden signed an expansive climate bill into law more than a year ago. But the election and the potential for a Republican takeover is prompting concern that key parts of the law could be upended. Former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, has repeatedly attacked central elements of the Inflation Reduction A
Researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa traveled to Antarctica to observe the reproductive habits of the mysterious giant sea spiders.
A man in India was killed by a lion after the zoo-goer ignored warnings about jumping into the lion's habitat, according to multiple reports.
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green advocates for a $25 climate tax to address the environmental impact of tourism.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday he was confident that expanded sales of gasoline with higher blends of ethanol would be available across the country in 2025. He added that, until then, the administration would likely issue temporary waivers this summer to enable such sales as needed. according to anonymous sources that the administration by late March will approve a request from a group of Midwest governors to allow year-round sales of E15, or gasoline with 15% ethanol, but will push the start date into next year.
The elusive animal was sleeping along a forest trail in Malaysia, scientists said.
It wasn't exactly a great beach day as colder air moved in, prompting a cold weather shelter to open in Fort Pierce.
For the green transition to be fair and just to people and communities around the globe, countries must change the way energy is used and governed.
Santa Barbara County, Calif., has issued evacuation warnings ahead of the latest storm set to slam the state this week. National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters warned of possible flooding, strong winds and potential tornadoes across parts of California. The severe weather could last through Wednesday, with forecasters warning of a moderate risk of excessive rainfall…
