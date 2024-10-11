Beautiful Weekend Ahead

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Harris was asked to name a few of Trump's virtues. Here's her response
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to name three virtues that her opponent in next month's election, Donald Trump, possesses — but was unable to come up with even one.
- The Daily Beast
Millions Watch Wealthy Mom Melt Down Riding Out Hurricane
Millions of people have been watching a mom who defied evacuation orders to show off a “Milton-proof” concrete mansion her husband built to withstand the hurricane.Posting under the name Kricketfelt on TikTok, the Florida mom kept followers updated through the night until her power was knocked out.The mother-of-three hunkered down in Tampa with her husband and their Rottweiler named Zeus and filmed as the hurricane hit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandal
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Goes to Detroit and Insults the Entire City
Donald Trump on Thursday addressed business leaders in Detroit, where he insulted their city and big companies.“You want to know the truth?” Trump told members of the Detroit Economic Club as he painted a picture of what his opponent would do to America. “It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”Audience members clapped when Trump said he wouldn’t allow Kamala Harris to make the rest of the country
- People
Man Allegedly Held Wife, 7 Children and Mother-in-Law Captive for 20 Years, Sexually Abusing Several of Them
One of the suspect's daughters escaped their home and reported him to police, per local authorities
- People
Taylor Rousseau Grigg's Cause of Death Revealed Less Than 1 Week After TikTok Star Died at Age 25
Her husband described her death as 'sudden and unexpected' in an Instagram tribute shortly after the influencer died on Oct. 4
- HuffPost
'I Shouldn't Say It': Obama Brings Down The House With 1 Loaded Question About Trump
The former president joked about his successor as he spoke about the cost of child care.
- HuffPost
Podcaster Cracks Up After Donald Trump Calls Himself A 'Truthful Person'
Andrew Schulz couldn't help but respond to the presidential candidate's claim by doubling over in laughter.
- People
Anderson Cooper Struck by Flying Debris from Hurricane Milton During Live News Report: 'That Wasn't Good'
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
- USA TODAY
Video shows mammoth 28-foot wave crash inside Milton before slamming Florida
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
- The Daily Beast
Whoopi Goldberg Fires Back at P***y-Grabber Trump for Calling Her ‘Dirty’
Whoopi Goldberg had some harsh words for Donald Trump on Thursday after he spent the past 24 hours ranting and raving about The View’s recent sit-down with Kamala Harris.“I have always been filthy,” Goldberg fired back at Trump, who complained at a rally that her “mouth was was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, [that] half the place left” a gig he’d hired her for. “And you knew that when you hired me,” Goldberg continued. “You hired me four times!” she quipped. “And you didn’t know
- The Wrap
Obama Roasts Trump for Everything From Selling Bibles to Needing a Diaper at Pittsburgh Rally | Video
“I’d like to report a murder,” one X user writes as clips of the political routine begin going viral The post Obama Roasts Trump for Everything From Selling Bibles to Needing a Diaper at Pittsburgh Rally | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- People
Martha Stewart Admits to Cheating on Her Husband in New Netflix Doc, Says He 'Never Knew'
In the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Martha, the lifestyle mogul revealed that she was unfaithful to her ex-husband, Andy Stewart
- People
Bride and Groom Saddened Over 'Gale-Force Winds' on Their Wedding Day —Until They See the Photos
As it turned out, the blustery weather was the magical ingredient that created some stunning images on their big day
- HuffPost
Chris Wallace Responds To Tucker Carlson’s Criticism Of Him With Epic Zinger
The CNN anchor also pinpointed the exact moment he sensed a change at his former employer, Fox News.
- Cosmopolitan
Kate Middleton Finally "Threw Her Hands Up in Disgust" Trying to Fix Prince William and Prince Harry's Feud
Kate Middleton has reportedly thrown her hands up in "disgust" over Prince William and Prince Harry's endless feud.
- HuffPost
‘Let Me Finish’: CNN Anchor Calls Out Trump Spox Over His Hurricane Hypocrisy
CNN’s Kate Bolduan wasn’t having it with Karoline Leavitt’s interruption as she checked her on Trump’s FEMA lies.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump: 'Wait Until You See What I’m Going To Do' To The New York Times
The former president issued an ominous threat to the venerable newspaper.
- HuffPost UK
Ukraine Comes Up With Bold Prediction About When Putin's War Could End
But Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not explain why he felt so optimistic.
- The Independent
Trump confused a Democratic governor’s gender in error-strewn call. She had the perfect response
Former president also makes false claim that ‘radical left governor has announced a plan to resettle 75,000 migrants’
- HuffPost UK
Sir Elton John Makes Swipe At 'A***hole' Elon Musk During Awards Show Speech
The music legend had some choice words for Elon Musk after Attitude honoured him with its legacy award.