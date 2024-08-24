Beautiful weekend expected on the Central Coast
Hurricane Gilma is a Category 3 storm but is expected to remain at sea and away from land for now.
Several rounds of severe weather will bubble on the Prairies this weekend, culminating in a tornado risk for some on Sunday
Neom, Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity, has ordered Candela P-12s, high-speed electric shuttle ships that look like they hover over water.
Some climate change scenarios are so dire that experts are constantly monitoring them. Here's the latest news.
The decline follows a prediction earlier this month that peak summer prices are in the rearview mirror.
A 10-year-old female red panda named Sakura passed away this week after experiencing health issues, the Toronto Zoo announced Thursday — only three weeks after one of her cubs died.Preliminary results indicate the panda had a cardiac arrest overnight, the zoo said in a Facebook post. They said further testing will be carried out to determine whether it was "a primary heart event or something systemic." Sakura gave birth to two cubs in June. One of the cubs died at the end of July. A post-mortem
British Columbia is heading into the weekend with the risk of thunderstorms and heavy rain. This brings a risk of localized flooding, but there is a silver lining. The Weather Network's meteorologist, Nicole Karkic, has the details.
A thunderstorm threat and heavy rainfall will heighten the risk for flooding, especially in areas impacted by wildfires
A strong cluster of thunderstorms will persist overnight across the southern Prairies after tornado warnings were dropped, with another opportunity reappearing for active weather on Thursday for eastern parts of the region.
The Canadian Coast Guard is still looking for a contractor to haul out of the water a 40-foot steel boat that sank in Yellowknife's Back Bay in the spring. Neil Woledge, a Yellowknife man, said he owns the fishing vessel. He said he's left it on the lake for two winters without incident, but trouble struck last winter. As the ice broke up, it managed to push open a seal along the shaft allowing water inside and "down it went," he said. Woledge believes the boat wouldn't have sunk if its transmis
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattled the Big Island of Hawaii on Thursday while storms developed in the Pacific.
It’s relatively rare for storms to directly threaten the Hawaiian Islands
Henry Ward, whose farm near Lincoln flooded last winter, says he has not yet had any government aid.
The charity said its rangers were reporting considerable increases in illegal camping and littering in areas such as the Lake District and Snowdonia.
Rare tropical storm impacts the Hawaiian islands this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
As Debby slowly moved up the Southeast coast as a tropical storm, the system showering Beaufort County with torrential rain and wiping out power.
Kim Harrower was walking her 12-year-old Labrador Retriever along the Rotary Boardwalk in Yellowknife on Tuesday when she noticed something unusual on the shoreline."I saw this kind of blue-green stuff near the waterline, and it looked like paint... and I was a bit concerned it could be a chemical that my dog shouldn't be near," Harrower said.Harrower didn't report it but later found a Facebook post from the N.W.T.'s department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) about a cyanobacterial bloom
Toronto saw its rainiest summer ever recorded along with Pearsons rainiest day ever with 128mm of rain. 3 factors led to the deluge of rain that flooded the streets of Southern Ontario this summer. The Weather Network's meteorologist Laura Power breaks down the reasons.
An above-normal storm season could wreak havoc with the data the Fed uses to guide its monetary policy.
A crash and large fire along a California freeway involving an electric Tesla Semi has drawn the attention of federal safety investigators. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it's sending a team of investigators from the Office of Highway Safety mainly to look into fire risks posed by lithium-ion batteries. The team will work with the California Highway Patrol to “examine the wreckage and gather details about the events leading up to the collision and the subsequent fire response,” the agency said in a statement.