Beauty Vlogger Olivia Jade Returns to YouTube as Mom Lori Loughlin Awaits College-Admissions Trial

Olivia Jade has been understandably quiet on social media for most of 2019. Once a prolific poster of beauty and shopping content on YouTube and Instagram, the vlogger went silent after her mother, Fuller House actor Lori Loughlin, was charged with mail fraud, money laundering, and bribery in the college-admissions scandal that revealed some wealthy parents allegedly paid to fake their children's athletic qualifications and rig their academic test scores to ensure they got into their desired school. She popped up on Instagram in July to wish her mother a happy birthday, but other than that, she's been lying very low — until now.

On the afternoon of Sunday, December 1, Olivia Jade posted her first YouTube video since March. Titled simply "hi again," the 20-year-old influencer, whose real last name is Giannulli, talks to the camera for a mere two minutes, not saying much about the past few months, but suggesting that she'll be returning to the beauty-vlogging lifestyle very soon, despite having lost a number of partnerships in the cosmetics industry in the wake of the scandal.

"Hi, everybody, it's Olivia Jade. Welcome back to my YouTube channel," she starts the video. "Obviously, I've been gone for a really long time, and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it's really hard for me to say this just because I know that it's something that needs to be addressed." She goes on to explain that she legally can't talk about anything that's been going on in relation to the college-admissions scandal and that she's been debating when it would be appropriate to start vlogging again.

"A part of me is like, Should I come back to YouTube right now cause it's been so long, and I actually really, really miss it. Like I genuinely miss filming. I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I'm really passionate about and something I really like to do," she tells viewers. "I debated for, like, seven or eight months. Like, well, if I can't talk about it, is there a point in coming back and not being able to say anything? I want to come back because I want to come back. There's no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can't. So I'm going to leave it at that."

Although she doesn't dive right back into her usual content, she does suggest that it will be starting up again soon. "Thank you so much for your patience or if you've stuck around for nine months, just waiting. I really appreciate it. This is the best I can do, and I want to move on with my life," she says. "Though I'm terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction for people that have been DMing and asking me. The moral of the story is I've missed you guys so much and I'm just really excited to start filming again and to start uploading and I really hope you enjoy the [vlog]."

Although there's arguably a much different moral to the story — you know, something about honesty and whatnot — we're looking forward to seeing what Olivia Jade decides to start posting for her millions of YouTube subscribers after all this time.

Watch the entire video below.

Originally Appeared on Allure

