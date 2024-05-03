Beaver Valley tourism strategy inches forward

Grey County gave the go-ahead to its staff drafting a memorandum of agreement with Grey Highlands, Blue Mountains and the Bruce Grey Simcoe tourism region.

The MOU would focus on “guiding principles” for a sustainable tourism strategy for the Beaver Valley. Any spending by Grey would have to be reviewed in the county budget process.

The hope of those advancing the strategy is to get municipal players to collaborate on tourism and to pool knowledge among the many players in tourism and the groups focused on stewardship.

The county deferred these motions when the subject last came up late last fall.

Since then, Grey and other project partners have met with each other monthly, as well as meeting with the stakeholder group Destination Stewardship, the report said.

The project partners have agreed on content for the MOU.

These principles include collaborating, sharing information. Partners will respect each other’s roles and follow the principles of the strategy in their own sphere.

The partners will be looking forward for ways to work together to secure grants and funding, and also ways that working jointly can achieve more with less.

No one organization will be the lead.

Further meetings with Beaver Valley Destination Stewardship are planned, the report says.

Following Grey County council’s endorsement the MOU will be drafted by the partners for signature by the Warden, respective Mayors and the tourism group CEO.

The motion passed by Grey Highlands in November, 2023, calls for a joint meeting of the municipalities with staff presenting on the agreement, along with a public portion to get comments.

The public meeting is referred to in the Grey County report, to be scheduled by the clerks.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Flesherton Advance