Beavers released in national park for wetland project

A pair of beavers have been released as part of a project to rejuvenate an area of wetland.

Willow and Wilson were introduced to part of the South Downs National Park, near Petersfield in Hampshire, on Monday evening.

The semi-aquatic mammals, which were hunted to extinction in the 16th Century, create wetlands and wildlife habitats.

The impact they have on their new environment will be tracked by team of academics following their arrival from Scotland.

Farmer William Atkinson said it seemed like a "logical thing" to invite the Beaver Trust to help with a project to revamp a wetland area on the River Meon.

"We're really, really excited about having the beavers," he said.

"They are a species of animal that will completely change the ecosystem.

"At the moment it's a straight river with a bit of a duck pond but it will completely transform into multiple ponds and bring in loads of different species of animals.

"It's super exciting to see what they are going to get up to."

Prof David Sear, a professor of physical geography at the University of Southampton, said his team expected to see changes in how much water is stored.

"You've got this animal that hasn't been here for probably more than 600 years, it arrives and starts to change things," he said.

"We're hoping to be able to tell a story of how beavers transform a small river environment. Through that we'll learn the effects that they have - both positive and maybe there's some negative ones with some of the ecology, we simply don't know.

"We're going to find out a lot more than we ever would have done because of the way in which the techniques for documenting environmental change have advanced over the years."

Jan Knowlson, the South Downs National Park's biodiversity officer, said Willow and Wilson were a "fabulous addition".

"We're really interested in getting the water quality up," she said.

"So it's super important to have the beavers coming in and working on our rivers with us to help improve the quality and quantity of our water."

Another pair of beavers, Chompy and Hazel, were introduced on the Ewhurst estate, near Basingstoke, in January 2023.

Their kits, the first to be born in Hampshire for 400 years, were named Bobby and Barry by school pupils and Beaver Scouts after the pair were spotted splashing about their enclosure in July.

