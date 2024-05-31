Bebe Rexha opens up about suffering PCOS cyst burst: 'The pain was so bad'

Bebe Rexha is opening up about her ongoing battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

In a TikTok video posted Wednesday, the popstar responded to a user's question about the symptoms she's experienced from having the hormonal disorder.

While Rexha discussed suffering from irregular menstrual cycles, weight gain and breakouts, the singer also revealed she recently had to seek medical attention for a painful cyst. "I was in so much pain," she reflected. "My doctor thought it was appendicitis. It was so bad. It was actually a cyst that had burst."

The "I’m Good (Blue)" songstress added that painkiller medication, such as Tylenol and Advil, did not help alleviate the acute symptom.

"I was sick to my stomach. The pain was so bad," Rexha continued. "The only thing that helped me — and I think you should try this if you have cysts — is a heating pad."

Bebe Rexha: Singer to attend MTV Video Music Awards after voicing anxiety, weight scrutiny concerns

What is PCOS?

PCOS is a hormonal imbalance that occurs when a person’s ovaries produce an excess of androgen hormones, according to Cleveland Clinic. Up to 15% of women and people assigned female at birth of reproductive age have the condition.

The most common symptoms of PCOS include irregular periods, obesity, acne, abnormal hair growth and cysts, per Cleveland Clinic.

Bebe Rexha speaks out: Popstar says she's 'good' after man charged with assault for throwing phone during show

PCOS cysts are "small sacs of fluid" that form on the outer edge of the ovary, according to Mayo Clinic. The cysts contain immature eggs, which are called follicles.

Long-term complications of PCOS can include infertility, Type 2 diabetes, endometrial cancer, depression, anxiety and heart disease, per Mayo Clinic. Medical interventions such as early diagnosis, treatment and weight loss can lower the risk of these health impacts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bebe Rexha opens up about 'pain' of PCOS cyst bursting