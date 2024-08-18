Bebe Rexha Says She Was ‘Threatened’ by Airport Security and Banned from Flight in Germany After Speaking Albanian

Rexha shared a tearful message on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 17, saying she was the victim of a "hate crime"

Lester Cohen/Getty Bebe Rexha attends the 2024 BMI Pop Awards on June 4, 2024

Bebe Rexha is alleging that she was the victim of a "hate crime."

The "I'm Good" singer, 34, shared a tearful message with fans on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 17, claiming she was "threatened" and banned from a Lufthansa flight at Germany’s Munich Airport after she spoke to a "security agent" in Albanian.

Rexha's revelation came alongside a video of her crying in the airport, in which she told fans "the supervisor" of the flight was threatening her.

"I've been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian," she wrote over the clip. "I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he is banning me from the flight.”

The pop star elaborated in a follow-up Instagram Stories post that she believed "this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian."

"He would not let me take his name," Rexha wrote of the employee. "He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful [than] he was. Not one of the women at @Lufthansa stepped in or said something. He would not give me his name. But I just found out he works for ATSG a service company document control hired by Lufthansa."

PEOPLE reached out to Lufthansa, Munich Airport and Air Transport Services Group, a company that goes by the acronym "ATSG," for comment on Sunday, Aug. 18, but did not immediately hear back.

Bebe Rexha/Instagram Bebe Rexha shares Instagram statement about Lufthansa and her experience at Munich Airport.

Rexha is of Albanian-North Macedonian descent, as her father is from North Macedonia and her mother was born in the U.S. with Albanian roots, per Billboard.

The Grammy-nominated musician's mother also shared messages of her own to Instagram following Rexha's experience in Germany. Bukurije Rexha, who goes by Bukie Rexha for short, used her Instagram Stories to call on the airport and airline to "find the agent," calling the behavior "discriminatory and degrading" and adding that it "may warrant legal action."

TMZ reported on Aug. 17 that a Lufthansa rep said they were in contact with Rexha, said the airline does not tolerate discriminatory behavior and added that it would investigate the incident.

In her most recent Instagram Stories as of Sunday afternoon, Rexha wrote that she has "never been so emotionally drained," as she explained that the airline "direct messaged" her.

"But I urge them to do a full investigation on finding out who this man who was abusing his power is," Rexha wrote. "An 'I'm sorry' is not gonna cut it this time."



