Becca Balint officially launches reelection campaign
Becca Balint officially launches reelection campaign
Becca Balint officially launches reelection campaign
The former president delivered a rambling performance as his legal battles heat up.
"I'm not sure this is a fight he wants to have," Willie Geist says The post ‘Morning Joe’ Advises Trump to Stop Calling Biden a ‘Doddering Old Man’ Since He’s ‘Objectively Incoherent’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesJust a few months ago, it was hard to see the ingredients of a Joe Biden comeback—even while squinting at the recipe.The president began the election year with his approval rating at historic lows. He was trailing Donald Trump in almost all of the key battleground states, as well as in national polling averages. Influential liberals were so concerned that the octogenarian incumbent did not have another campaign in him that some wer
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chose Nicole Shanahan on Tuesday to be his vice presidential pick as he mounts an independent White House bid that has spooked national Democrats. Shanahan is a California lawyer and philanthropist who’s never held elected office. Shanahan leads Bia-Echo Foundation, an organization she founded to direct money toward issues including women’s reproductive science, criminal justice reform and environmental causes. Kennedy, a former Democrat, made the ann
Lara Trump thinks the Republican Party is past disputing the 2020 presidential election, she told NBC News in a Tuesday interview. Her remarks come despite the fact that her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, continues to campaign on unfounded claims that he lost the race due to election fraud. “Well, I think we’re past that.…
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) took aim at former President Trump for launching an initiative to sell Bibles on Tuesday and encouraged him to read what the Bible says about adultery. “Happy Holy Week, Donald. Instead of selling Bibles, you should probably buy one,” Cheney wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known…
‘He’s playing to a growing GOP faction that wants America to be [a] white Christian Nationalist state, with Donald Trump as a divine ruler,’ says Robert Reich, Clinton’s labour secretary
Trump and his allies are cooking up novel legal schemes to target Letitia James, whose fraud case is set to cost him a fortune, sources tell Rolling Stone
The looming November rematch between President Biden and former President Trump has tightened, according to a survey shared with The Hill from Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll. The latest survey found Trump up just 2 points over Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head, with roughly 9 percent of voters undecided. Though the Republican still has the edge, that’s…
Former President Trump lashed out Tuesday at the judge who rejected attempts to delay his hush money trial in New York, calling him a “certified Trump Hater.” Judge Juan Merchan at a Monday hearing set the trial for April 15, denying Trump the chance to delay all his criminal trials until after the November election.…
The loaded interview question comes as the Republican Party and Trump campaign have effectively merged
CNN’s Gary Tuchman speaks with Virginia Beach supporters of Robert Kennedy Jr., discussing why they plan to vote for him in the 2024 presidential election.
The former Trump adviser turned federal prisoner is reportedly in talks to work with Trump again.
Mary Altaffer/Getty ImagesA day after the judge presiding over Donald Trump’s upcoming criminal hush-money trial issued a limited gag order barring the former president from lashing out publicly at prosecutors, court staff, and any of their family members, Trump on Wednesday bitterly attacked both the judge and his 34-year-old daughter.“Judge Juan Merchan, who is suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (whose daughter represents Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam ‘Shifty’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Now that Nikki Haley has shuttered her presidential campaign, one person who voted for her refuses to back former President Donald Trump and plans to reluctantly vote for President Joe Biden. Another Haley primary supporter acknowledges that he was probably always a “closet Trump fan” and will vote for the former president again in November. The former U.N. ambassador's base was never big enough to seriously challenge Trump before he clinched a third straight Republican nom
Former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Tuesday warned that former President Trump will “do everything he can” to expand his executive powers if reelected to the White House in November. “The real fear is, if you know the man, he will do everything he can to expand executive powers. He’s got a very strong…
In 60 surreal New York minutes, Donald Trump staved off a personal and financial disaster but moved perilously closer to historic ignominy.
EDMONTON — A contender in the race for the leadership of Alberta's Opposition NDP has dropped out to support fellow candidate Naheed Nenshi, citing the former Calgary mayor's ability to expand the party. "My goal was always to grow our party," Edmonton legislature member Rakhi Pancholi said in an interview Tuesday after announcing on social media she was leaving the race to replace current NDP Leader Rachel Notley. "We had some information that came out on Friday about the updated membership num
"America should not be stuck choosing between the 'King of Debt' (his self-declaration) and an 81-year old," Else wrote on his campaign website.
Former Trump administration aide Alyssa Farah Griffin brushed off assertions by supporters of former President Trump that his legal troubles may actually help him win the election in November. Trump is set to go to trial next month over allegations he illegally covered up hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, the first of…