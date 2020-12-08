Biden calls for action on virus as he introduces health team

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called for urgent action on the coronavirus pandemic as he introduced a health care team that will be tested at every turn while striving to restore normalcy to the nation.

Biden laid out three COVID-19 priorities for his first 100 days in office: a call for all Americans to voluntarily mask up during those 100 days, a commitment to administer 100 million vaccines and a pledge to try to reopen a majority of the nation's schools.

“Out of our collective pain, we are going to find a collective purpose: To control the pandemic, to save lives and to heal as a nation," Biden said.

Topping the roster of picks was health secretary nominee Xavier Becerra, a Latino politician who rose from humble beginnings to serve in Congress and as California's attorney general. Others include a businessman renowned for his crisis management skills and a quartet of medical doctors, among them Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease specialist.

The usual feel-good affirmations that accompany such unveilings were overshadowed by urgency, with new cases of COVID-19 averaging more than 200,000 a day and deaths averaging above 2,200 daily as the nation struggles with uncontrolled spread.

Vaccines are expected soon. Scientific advisers to the government meet Thursday to make a recommendation on the first one, a Pfizer shot already being administered in the United Kingdom. Indeed, President Donald Trump held his own event Tuesday, to take credit for his administration's work to speed vaccines.

But having an approved vaccine is one thing, and getting it into the arms of 330 million Americans something else altogether. Biden will be judged on how well his administration carries out the gargantuan task.

On Tuesday, the president-elect warned that his team's preliminary review of Trump administration plans for vaccinations has found shortcomings. And he called on Congress to pass legislation to finance administration of vaccines as they become more widely available next year. That would effectively close the loop, from lab to patient.

The rest of Biden's extensive health care agenda, from expanding insurance coverage to negotiating prices for prescription drugs, will likely hinge on how his administration performs in this first test of competence and credibility.

Becerra, Biden's pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services, will be backed in the White House by businessman Jeff Zients, who will assume the role of coronavirus response co-ordinator . Running complex, high-risk operations is his specialty.

Alongside Fauci, the other medical doctors selected include infectious-disease specialist Rochelle Walensky to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vivek Murthy as surgeon general and Yale epidemiologist Marcella Nunez-Smith to head a working group to ensure fair and equitable distribution of vaccines and treatments.

Participating by video, Fauci called Biden's 100-day plan "bold but doable, and essential to help the public avoid unnecessary risks and help us save lives.”

Ever the straight talker, he warned: “The road ahead will not be easy. We have got a lot of hard and demanding work ahead.”

HHS is a $1 trillion-plus agency with 80,000 employees and a portfolio that includes drugs and vaccines, leading-edge medical research and health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans.

In choosing Becerra to be his health secretary, Biden tapped a prominent defender of the Affordable Care Act. But Becerra, 62, will face questions in his Senate confirmation about whether he possesses sufficient health care and management experience.

Becerra as a congressman played an insider role helping steer “Obamacare” to passage, and as California attorney general he leads a coalition of Democratic states trying to block the Trump administration's latest attempt to overturn it. He has been less involved in the day-to-day work of combating the coronavirus.

Becerra would be the first Latino to serve as U.S. health secretary. In announcing his pick Tuesday, Biden initially stumbled on the Spanish pronunciation of Becerra's name.

But Biden was drawn to Becerra’s working-class roots, his longtime effort to increase access to health care and his willingness to work with Republicans to solve problems like getting patients access to COVID-19 treatments.

Accepting his nomination via video link, Becerra called it a “breathtaking opportunity” and pledged to work to “rebuild unity and civility in America.”

Biden is under pressure from fellow Democrats to ensure that his Cabinet is diverse. Black and Asian American groups are pressing for more representation.

Biden’s choice of Becerra smooths, but does not end, the concerns of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus about Latino representation. Becerra's mother emigrated from Mexico, and his U.S.-born father spent his formative years in that country.

Then-California Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Becerra as California’s top prosecutor in late 2016, after Harris won election to the U.S. Senate. Becerra instantly struck a combative tone toward the incoming Trump administration.

Defending California’s implementation of the Affordable Care Act was a key priority, but he also focused on protecting young immigrants from deportation and defending California’s climate change laws.

As HHS secretary, Becerra would be responsible for overseeing the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which cares for unaccompanied minors who enter the U.S. illegally. As attorney general, Becerra helped lead a coalition of fellow state attorneys general who sued over the Trump administration’s child separation policies.

Republicans immediately made clear their attack lines on the pick. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas argued that Becerra was unqualified because he lacked ties to the health care or pharmaceutical industries. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana blasted his support for “Medicare for All," which is not Biden's policy. Anti-abortion groups have called Becerra “unacceptable."

Typically, the HHS secretary’s job requires political connections, communications skills, managerial savvy, a willingness to learn about complex medical issues and a creative legal mind to use vast regulatory powers without winding up on the losing end of lawsuits.

As a former 12-term congressman, Becerra will enter the job knowing Capitol Hill but will need to establish ties with governors who will play outsize roles in distributing the coronavirus vaccine.

Alonso-Zaldivar reported from Washington.

Jonathan Lemire And Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Water user rates face potential increase

    Changes in the Water and Waste Water Utility operating costs may be covered in 2021 by a four per cent increase in user rates, according to the Town of Hinton status update on the water treatment plant. Since early 2020, CAO Emily Olsen and West Fraser Mill manager, Paul DiJulio, have worked to understand the status of the Water Treatment Plant project, and to build working relationships between the two organizations. The discussion on operating and other costs incurred by the Town that were not included in the Interim Water Services Agreement between the Town and West Fraser have taken place over the last 10 months. Additional costs by the town were identified and verified, Olsen said during the standing committee meeting on Nov. 17. Language in the agreement provided opportunity for review of the actual operating costs and impacts of the water services agreement. No review has taken place to date, Olsen stated.“The costs discussed amount to approximately $310,000 and include payment for power, rent and contributions to lagoon maintenance. These have been funded through the 2021 budget and will be included in the package council receives to discuss this weekend,” Olsen said. Olsen said these costs are best discussed within the context of the budget document along with the information on capital cost and operating expenditures during budget deliberations this weekend. According to the report, administration supports taking appropriate responsibility for coverage of costs incurred by water treatment plant operations by the Town, and for new contributions to support wastewater management. The conclusion reached is that payment for the coverage of operating costs will be included and brought to Council for decision in the Town of Hinton 2021 budget.  Of that $310,000, $110,000 is for power, $25,000 is for rent of the water treatment plant, $150,000 is a contribution to lagoon maintenance, and $25,000 is for a reduction of West Fraser potable water bill through accounting for re-circulation charges. The changes in the Water and Waste Water Utility operating costs can be covered in 2021 by a four per cent increase in user rates, and a one-time transfer from reserves of $134,787.  The amount required to cover these costs for 2022 will be fully covered by an additional four per cent increase in utilities, stated administration’s report. Securing a sustainable potable water supply and maintaining safe and reliable infrastructure to meet the Town’s needs is part of Hinton’s council strategic plan that was set in 2017. Very few public discussions have taken place on this item due to the confidential nature of agreements and sequencing of phase one and two of the umbrella agreement.  “A lot of work has gone into reaching the agreements that are in place currently, including the Umbrella agreement signed by both parties in 2018,” stated Olsen. Phase one was concluded when the Town assumed operations at the water treatment facility to manage the production of potable water using process water provided by West Fraser.  “However the goal of transition was to eliminate any liability to West Fraser and their involvement in potable water supply to the town. In order to reach that goal, a water treatment plant bypass solution was created in collaboration with both parties,” Olsen explained. Phase two focuses on the steps necessary to support and construct the bypass solution. The original date included in the agreement was to commission this service through the bypass solution by January 2022, but Olsen explained that this process takes at least three years to achieve.  Phase two faced several delays due to turnover in both organizations, as well as decision-making needed to advance phase two. “In 2020, with new management on both sides, a discussion in collaboration on next steps was initiated and has taken place,” Olsen said. The work to commence in 2021 is on the engineering and design side of the bypass, and a grant application was prepared to submit to the Alberta Municipal Water and Wastewater Partnership Program in early 2021. That grant application will come back to council for decision. In the Capital Budget for 2021, $200,000 has been included to initiate the design and engineering of the by-pass solution. Additional funding for this work is included in 2022, along with funding allocated for construction. In the 2021 Capital Plan, amounts for the project include $865,253 for water treatment plant upgrades and replacement design, and $25,625,000 for water treatment plant upgrades and replacement construction. Initial site testing and development of a preliminary design will take place in 2021, and an updated budget and schedule could be presented to Council in September 2021.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • ‘Damned if I do … damned if I don’t,’ says tourism business owner

    Nicole Grigorov feels caught in a “horrible position” when it comes to keeping the Mattawa River Resort afloat during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s gone beyond the minimum when it comes to safety protocols to protect her staff, guests, and family as well as the community of Mattawa. But the outbreaks in southern Ontario, where many customers live, are fuelling concern from within the Mattawa community and potential guests who fear she’s inviting trouble to a green zone. Emails and trolls on Facebook and Instagram, she said, are bringing her down at a time she’s already traumatized by the economic pressure putting her business into the red. “If I don’t take customers then I can’t feed my family,” Grigorov said during a multi-task telephone interview Thursday. She was juggling directions to a staff member and, as a director with the Northeastern Ontario Tourism Association, preparing for a board meeting. Like many other businesses depending on tourists, “I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t,” she said, adding they’re focused on mitigating the risks while dealing with increased costs and decreased revenue. Guests are vetted, she said, with a list of questions and cottages are sterilized wall to wall by staff and fogged with a virus-killing mist after they leave. Before they even come, Grigorov said she warns them that they shouldn’t expect things to be normal at the resort or in the community. “What I asked my guests is to please stay away from the other guests, you know, ‘You’re not here to make friends, you’re here to get away and have fun,’” she said, adding they’re also advised to bring their own groceries to reduce their exposure in the community. “It’s a really hard thing to tell people but I’m trying to keep everyone safe, right? And so, in doing that, we had no issues all summer. We had no issues in the fall,” she said, noting they have plenty of space on their 147 acres to socially distance. Compared to a crowded box store, Grigorov said there is no comparison when it comes to reduced risk. “So why are people freaking out on places like me? What they should be doing is supporting places like mine so we don’t go under,” she said. She had heard enough negative sentiment to post a message about it on her social media account asking for a bit of understanding of the situation. “I would like to be one of the small businesses who survived (this) horrible global disaster and live to tell people how we got through this together,” she states. “I am exhausted mentally but have to keep going so if you have negative comments because you don’t agree with what we are doing, I respect your opinion, however, I also have the right to mine and ask for kindness not hate,” she wrote. “Please, let’s be respectful toward each other.” Dave Dale is a Local Journalism Reporter with BayToday.ca. LJI is funded by the Government of Canada.Dave Dale, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca

  • Psychiatrist set for seventh day of testimony in Toronto's van attack trial

    TORONTO — A psychiatrist retained by the defence is set to testify for the seventh straight day at the trial for the man who killed 10 people on a Toronto sidewalk with a rental van. Dr. Alexander Westphal is nearing completion of his testimony in the trial of Alek Minassian, who has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.The defence argues Minassian should be found not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.Westphal has said Minassian lacks empathy and does not understand the moral wrongfulness of killing 10 people, but said a finding of criminal responsibility is a legal matter rather than a psychiatric one.Minassian has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, which leaves his state of mind at the time the sole issue at trial.Another psychiatrist previously testified Minassian does not meet the test to be found not criminally responsible. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign international wide receiver Andres Salgado

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed receiver Andres Salgado.Salgado, a Mexico City native, appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Stampeders during the 2019 season and recorded one special-teams tackle.He also dressed for the Stampeders’ West semifinal loss to Winnipeg.Salgado was Calgary's first-round selection (ninth overall) in the inaugural CFL-Liga de Futbol Americano (Mexico) draft in January of 2019. Prior to joining the Stampeders, Salgado played for Condors CDMX in the Mexican league. In his final season with the Condors, he led the LFA with an average of 18.9 yards per catch and had 31 receptions for 586 yards. Salgado had a 44-yard touchdown catch in the Condors’ victory in the league’s championship game, the Mexico Bowl.“Andres has worked extremely hard on and off the field from the moment he joined the Stampeders and has made steady improvement as a player,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a release. “He has continued to show that work ethic and dedication this past year as he chose to remain in Calgary."The moratorium on clubs re-signing their players was lifted on Monday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • Manitoba government offers money for online performances so people will stay home

    WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is hoping that free online entertainment and classes will help people through the pandemic winter and convince more folks to stay home.The Progressive Conservative government announced a $3-million grant program Monday for performing artists, fitness instructors and others who can stream their services to the general public."We recognize that staying home this holiday season and not being able to see our friends and family will be very difficult," Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires said."Additional programming over the holidays will make that time a little easier, we hope."The money will be available for a wide range of items such as online cooking classes, musical performances and yoga. Recipients must make their programming available to the general public for free.One event already in the works is a variety show that will be pre-recorded at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Company.The announcement was another indication that Manitoba is likely to be under substantial restrictions on public gatherings and business openings for at least the near future. The current set of health orders includes a five-person cap on public gatherings and the mandatory closure of bars, concert venues and non-essential retail stores.It also forbids people from having house guests, with some exceptions. Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, again urged people to stay at home as much as possible in order to slow the spread of COVID-19."Our case numbers remain too high to sustain. There's still too much strain on our health-care system," Roussin said.Health officials reported 325 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Monday and 12 additional deaths. The rate of people testing positive remained high, at more than 13 per cent.Roussin cautioned snowbirds and other winter travellers to cancel any non-essential travel — not just because of the health risks."Restrictions are changing quickly and may be imposed on countries with little warning. Your travel plans could be severely disrupted … you may be forced to remain outside of Canada longer than expected."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

  • Funding boost for Jasper tourism

    Alberta's tourism sector is getting a boost from the provincial government, and Jasper will benefit. Tourism Jasper, the official marketing organization of Jasper and Jasper National Park is one of five organizations that will receive a combined total of $8 million in support. The others include organizations in Calgary, Edmonton, Banff and Canmore that promote their respective tourism destinations. "We're grateful for the support from the provincial government," said James Jackson, president and chief executive officer for Tourism Jasper.  “We're looking forward to working with David Goldstein (chief executive officer for Travel Alberta) and the entire Travel Alberta team on their revised mandate." The goal is to safely attract visitors to the province for spring and summer of next year – visitors who will frequent local businesses and get Albertans working. "Jasper sees over 2.5 million visitors a year, and it's a very important component of Alberta's visitor economy," Jackson said.  "We appreciate the provincial government is assisting us with driving that industry."  The $8 million hasn't been disbursed yet, he added. "The increase in the (COVID) caseload aside," Jackson said, "Jasper is well positioned to get through this winter once we can collectively get a handle on that”, adding the U.S. border closure is a huge factor in the health of the tourism sector.  And there's still “a lot of hard work ahead”, Jackson said.  "Tourism Jasper is investing a significant amount of money over the course of the winter toward activities in the community, through use of Christmas lights and other activities,” he said. "We're trying to do our part in lifting everyone's spirit." And as Tourism Jasper is expanding its role in the community, Travel Alberta is doing the same in the province. Now, the organization is responsible for helping develop new travel destinations and expanding tourism across the province, in addition to marketing and promoting Alberta as a must-see tourism destination.  Travel Alberta will also conduct industry research to give tourism businesses and stakeholders a more thorough understanding of the current state of the sector so they can make informed business decisions. CEO Goldstein welcomed the announcement of monetary supports from the provincial government "to help Alberta’s battered tourism sector through the pandemic, while setting our industry up for long-term recovery and growth". He said Travel Alberta is focusing on attracting high-yield visitors where the measure of success is boosting revenue, as well as visitor numbers. Keeping levies Hotels and lodging providers in Alberta can now keep tourism levy amounts collected between Mar. 1, 2020 and Mar. 31, 2021, to help the industry get through the COVID-19 pandemic.  In May, the Alberta government said operators could keep the money, four per cent of the purchase price of the accommodation, from Mar. 31 to Dec. 31 to free up $22 million for the sector. And now that abatement period has been extended. A government news release estimates the move will free up to $10 million in additional cash flow for the sector to employ staff and maintain operations through the winter season. According to Statistics Canada there were about 20,000 tourism-related businesses in Alberta in June 2020, accounting for 3.7 per cent of the total number of businesses in the province.  About 11 per cent of Canada’s tourism-related businesses are in Alberta. The majority of Alberta’s tourism-related businesses (98.6 per cent) are small, consisting of either a self-employed person with a minimum annual revenue of $30,000, or a business with between one and 99 employees.Joanne McQuarrie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Jasper Fitzhugh

  • Anti-Black racism case against school board heading to Quebec rights tribunal

    MONTREAL — A Quebec mother and her two children have been awarded $65,000 by the province's Human Rights Commission, which found against a Montreal-area school board over allegations of racism, aggression and failure to provide a racism-free school environment.The decision, which was issued in July but only came to light Monday, found the Marguerite Bourgeoys school board in Montreal was at fault. With no agreement between the parties, the case will now go before the province's human rights tribunal next year, said the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations, who helped the mother bring the case before the commission."This is a very important decision in terms of the amount of damages awarded to victims — especially children — of racism in a school," Fo Niemi, the executive director of CRAAR, said Monday. "Given the systemic remedies asked by the commission, this will certainly have an overall impact on every school board or service centre — French and English — in Quebec."The board — which is now known as a service centre under changes to Quebec's education system — did not respond to an email seeking comment.The mother, identified by her first name Asha to protect her children, said the case involved racist bullying and harassment over a three-year span before she pulled her son, now 12, and her daughter, now 14, out of the school. The children are Black.The rights commission investigated the complaints and found evidence of anti-Black comments from other students, with school authorities not doing enough to end the discrimination.Instead, authorities often blamed Asha's son under the pretext of having a difficult personality and questioned the seriousness of the incidents. It also found that he was the victim of differential treatment when it came to disciplinary measures: downplayed when he was a victim but severely punished when he was the initiator of the altercation.Asha also filed a complaint about her daughter, who received a homework assignment involving the N-word.The recommendations in the rights commission's decision included requiring school staff and students to undergo regular anti-racism training and a review all educational materials to remove racist references.Niemi noted Quebec schools are required to have anti-bullying policies, but they failed Asha's kids.She pulled her son out of the school in 2017 and her daughter a year later. She said her son, who was just seven when the incidents began, still feels the impact of the bullying. "I cannot say he's OK 100 per cent. We have a lot of work to do still," she told a Zoom call with reporters.In 2018, Asha went public with a complaint after her then 11-year-old daughter was sent home with a homework assignment involving the N-word.The exercise involved a long list of French nouns, which included various objects and animals. Among them was the French version of the N-word. The publisher subsequently changed the material."The school regularly denied racism," Asha said Monday.  "A teacher even said the N-word wasn't racist in the French language because it is used in French books."Niemi said in terms of the N-word, too often the debate is framed from the perspective of freedom of speech versus equality and anti-racism."The N-word is not just about an intellectual or philosophical debate," Niemi said. "The N-word in the context of the classroom is about creating a racially-poisoned and toxic environment for Black students and Black parents who experience the effect of that racist expression."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Town applies for development grants for Boutin Ave Lands

    Council gave the green light to two grant funding applications that will go towards the development of the Boutin Avenue lands. Those grants include the Canada Mortgage and Housing Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Grant and the SEED Funding Grant using Colliers Project Leaders consulting services to an amount not to exceed $45,500. The Town always intended to apply for the SEED funding, which could provide around $150,000 for a number of development costs and can be applied for multiple times. The difference in preparing two grant applications instead of one is about $10,000, stated Peter Vana, development services director, during the special meeting on Nov. 21. “When you look at it from that perspective, and you look at how much money you could potentially get out of it, administration’s recommendation is why not apply for both of them,” Vana said. Colliers Project Leaders provided an analysis of how the Boutin Avenue land could qualify for the Rapid Housing Initiative Funding, and Vana noted that the Town of Hinton would qualify for the grant within all the criteria. Funds for the applications come from the development services budget of 2021 and would not prevent any other projects from moving forward. Council approved a collaborative partnership approach in the development of the Boutin Avenue lands with other organizations and developers. Partners will collaboratively seek sources of grant funding to provide affordable housing through a phased approach. The Town of Hinton has been exploring development opportunities for the undeveloped, Town owned lands at the intersection of Boutin Ave and Drinnan Way since 2018.  This summer, two design companies conducted the Boutin Avenue design charrette, an intensive collaborative engagement process, that resulted in a final preferred concept design over a four-day period.  Administration is now exploring opportunities to secure grants to assist with both the servicing and construction of the Boutin Avenue lands. The RHI is a $1B program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians through the rapid construction of affordable housing.  The RHI supports the creation of up to 3,000 new permanent affordable housing units and covers the construction of modular housing, as well as the acquisition of land, and the conversion of existing buildings to affordable housing. The aim is to commit all funds before March 31, 2021, and ensure housing is available within 12 months of agreements. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2020. The Town will pursue this application under the grant requirement of standard rental, transitional, permanent supportive housing, for seniors housing for phase one, which includes the tiny home development area under the Boutin Ave lands. The purpose of the SEED Funding grant is support costs for completing pre-development activities related to the construction of new affordable housing supply or renovation of existing affordable housing supply.  This grant opportunity does not have restrictions on the type, building form, or future residents of the project, but there must be a minimum of five affordable units.  The Town will pursue this application under the grant requirement of community and affordable housing, mixed-used market and affordable rental, or standard rental, transitional, permanent supportive housing, for seniors housing. This grant could provide sufficient dollars to prepare the detail servicing designs for the entire Boutin Avenue lands.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Budget 2021: dépenses en hausse de 7 %

    Malgré le gel du compte de taxes annoncé plus tôt cet automne, le budget municipal montre une hausse de 54,4 M$ des dépenses en 2021, dont plus de la moitié (55 %) est consacré à l’ajout de services. Voilà ce qu’a déclaré d’emblée le maire Marc Demers lors du dépôt du budget en visioconférence, le 7 décembre. «En 2021, la Ville de Laval fonctionnera avec un budget de 932 millions [de dollars]. Ça comprend une augmentation des dépenses de 6,9 % par rapport à l’an dernier», a-t-il résumé, précisant que le 8e budget de son administration priorisait l’amélioration des services aux citoyens, la relance économique et la protection de l’environnement. Le budget 2021 comprend la création du Bureau du citoyen dont l’objectif est d’assurer une gestion intégrée des relations avec les Lavallois. Le budget qui y est dévolu se chiffre à 2,5 M$ pour les deux prochaines années, a indiqué le directeur général de la Municipalité, Jacques A. Ulysse. Cette nouvelle entité administrative chapeautera notamment l’équipe de la centrale téléphonique 311, la porte d’entrée pour toutes requêtes citoyennes, a ajouté le maire. L’amélioration des services municipaux passerait également par la création du Bureau de la résilience municipale, la mise en service de l’écocentre Dagenais ainsi que l’optimisation des opérations déneigement et la poursuite des projets pilote visant à éliminer le stationnement alternatif l’automne prochain. Pour ces deux dernières mesures, la Ville injecte une enveloppe additionnelle conjointe de 2,6 M$. Pour soutenir la relance en cette période pandémique, la Ville bonifie de plus de 25 % le budget dédié au Service de développement économique, lequel passe de 8,1 à 10,2 M$. Plus des trois quarts (78 %) de cette hausse sont consacrés à des programmes et partenariats offerts en aide aux entreprises lavalloises, soit un montant de 1,7 M$ précise la Ville. En plus de gérer un plan de relance évalué à 20 M$, ce Service municipal travaillera à l’élaboration d’un nouveau plan d’attractivité internationale. Au chapitre des «projets structurants», le budget 2021 prévoit, entre autres, une somme de 2,2 M$ dans le développement du Carré Laval en vue d’y accueillir éventuellement une zone d’innovation et un quartier carboneutre. «En situation de crise, c’est le devoir des différents paliers de gouvernement de stimuler l’économie et non pas de se mettre en mode austérité qui pourrait avoir des conséquences à long terme sur l’ensemble du territoire», a fait valoir le maire pour justifier l’ajout de 127 employés équivalent temps plein, ce qui portera les effectifs municipaux à 4151 employés au cours du prochain exercice financier. À cet égard, il a cité en exemple le programme triennal d’immobilisation (PTI 2021-2023) qui totalise 1,4 milliard de dollars en investissement, dont 382 M$ en 2021. En matière d’environnement, l’administration Demers se dote d’un Bureau de la résilience municipale dont le mandat sera de mieux gérer les risques liés aux aléas climatiques, tels les cocktails météo impliquant des épisodes de gel et dégel en quelques heures, en hiver, et les pandémies donne-t-on en exemple. Par ailleurs, le budget 2021 réserve 1,2 M$ pour la poursuite de l’implantation des bacs noirs à la faveur d’une «collecte optimale» des ordures, une somme de 700 000 $ pour la mise en service du premier écocentre permanent, qui ouvrira ses portes sur le site Dagenais l’automne prochain, et 300 000 $ pour des interventions de déminéralisation et de plantation pour combattre les îlots de chaleur. Au chapitre des transports collectifs, la contribution municipale s’élèvera l’an prochain à 87 M$, ce qui représente une augmentation de 2,2 M$ par rapport à 2020. Quant au programme triennal d’immobilisations (PTI), il est projeté d’investir d’ici les 3 prochaines années la somme de 38,2 M$ dans l’acquisition de milieux naturels (21 M$), la plantation d’arbres (11,5 M$) et l’achat de terrains pour y aménager des espaces verts (5,7 M$).Stéphane St-Amour, Initiative de journalisme local, Courrier Laval

  • Raptors' GM Webster still believes season can be a success despite 3 COVID-19 cases

    The Toronto Raptors are feeling the impact of COVID-19, and the season hasn't even started yet.Three members of the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus a week after the Raptors convened in Tampa, Fla., for training camp, and five days before they're scheduled to tip off the pre-season.Raptors general manager Bobby Webster wouldn't disclose who received the positive results, whether or not they were players, or if they were suffering symptoms of the coronavirus.But when asked if part if him wonders if it's all worth it, whether playing this season amid a global pandemic is a good idea, Webster said he believes it is."Our season is here months after other professional sports have started . . . we’ve always said sports are an outlet, sports are a distraction, and I like to believe we’re providing entertainment, we’re providing things for the greater good of the public," Webster said on a Zoom video call. "We feel comfortable there’s not further (spread), but it’s not to say a week from now or two weeks from now or in the middle of the season when we’re on the road in Brooklyn that we’re not going to have this again. And so we’ll continue to confront those challenges. But I do think from a professional manner, basketball is our livelihood, it’s the livelihood of these players, coaches, and a number of staff, so we think following the protocols we can get through this."The Raptors' positive results came during the NBA-mandated testing period prior to training camp. The league announced last week that 48 players — about nine per cent — had tested positive in pre-camp testing. On Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers shut down their practice facility due to three positive cases within their organization.A day earlier, Raptors coach Nick Nurse had talked about how potentially devastating COVID-19 could be to the team and the season."My role is to just constantly be on (players) and be a reminder constantly of our actions and our behaviour, and how impactful it is not only themselves, their families, our team, the organization, there's lots on the line if you're not doing the best you can with the COVID-19 protocols," Nurse said.Nurse had told reporters Sunday that all 20 players in camp had participated in the team's first group practice.Asked whether or not Nurse did indeed have a full complement of healthy players at practice, Webster wouldn't say, citing privacy issues. The Raptors said the three individuals are self-isolating away from the rest of the team. Webster said the Raptors were permitted to practise Monday because there's been no evidence of further spread,. The NBA was among the major global sports leagues to shutter on March 11, after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive. Other global leagues and events follow suit like a row of dominoes. The NBA successfully finished the season over the summer, but it was within a protective "bubble" at Walt Disney World, perhaps the safest spot in the U.S. amid the raging pandemic.The Raptors had hoped to play this season at home at Scotiabank Arena, but didn't get clearance due to Canada's travel restrictions and rising cases here.The Raptors chose Tampa and Amalie Arena, despite Florida being a COVID-19 hotspot. The Sunshine State had 8,436 new cases Monday, and last week surpassed the one-million total case mark. Positive cases in the NBA come as little surprise. The NFL has had dozens of cases, along with NCAA football and basketball."It's an enormous challenge, right? It's a logistical challenge, it's a health challenge, it's a human challenge that we're all going through," Webster said. "It's constantly on our mind, at the same time we're trying to prepare for an NBA season, as I'm sure most of us are seeing around the sports landscape, this was bound to happen."The NBA has produced a 150-page document outlining the numerous health and safety protocols to follow if teams are to get through this bizarre season. "They're extensive . . . but there's the real world, so you have questions, is this allowed? Is this not allowed? How do I dine outdoors safely? So it's tough. It's the endless amount of questions we all have and sometimes they seem a bit counterintuitive, or sometimes they seem maybe contradictory," Webster said. "So, it's erring on the super-conservative side limiting your exposure."Webster said the players, who are temporarily living in a Tampa hotel, have been careful about potential exposure, mostly eating meals in their rooms and distancing while travelling. The only place they're not physically distanced is during practice.Fred VanVleet doesn't believe any of the Raptors would be reckless about health protocols, but said it's on the players to hold each other accountable. The players accepted the strict protocols and daily testing, he said, as part of the new normal. "The NBA is definitely trying to cover all its bases and make sure it’s a safe environment for us. I don’t have great expectations about that, I think it’s going to be tough to do but this is what it is and we’ve got to try to the best we can,” VanVleet said.Health experts have questioned the return of sports, particularly since the longterm impacts of COVID-19 are still relatively unknown.“If we just put this off by the months that we need to be able to get things back in our communities to where we need, get transmission back under control, to me, that is more worthwhile,” Jason Kindrachuk, a virologist with the University of Manitoba, told The Canadian Press. Others believe the return to some semblance of normal life, including sports, is important for mental and physical health. “In North America, team professional sports is so much a part of the day-to-day lives of many that it has to exist in some way,” said Dr. Brian Conway, head of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre. “So I think if we were to turn around at this stage, given what’s been done, and shut it down, there would be a very big push back that would affect health.”The Raptors are scheduled to play their first pre-season game Saturday at Charlotte and open the 2020-21 season Dec. 23 against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.This report from The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Premier Ford under fire over mass resignations at Ontario conservation authority

    TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford said Monday he would not "touch" a protected stretch of land surrounding the Greater Toronto Area, pushing back against criticism over mass resignations at a conservation authority.The chair of Ontario's Greenbelt Council, David Crombie, stepped down on Saturday over what he called fundamental differences of opinion on the province's Greenbelt policy direction. Six members of the council resigned on Sunday.Ford said that his government was committed to expanding the quality and quantity of the Greenbelt in 2020 ."During the election I said I wasn't going to touch the Greenbelt, unlike the Liberal government that touched it 17 times," said Ford, who noted that all six of the conservation authority members who resigned were appointed under the previous Liberal government. "I have not touched the Greenbelt, we won't touch the Greenbelt, we won't build on the Greenbelt," said Ford during question period.Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing, said he wanted to work with the council members but they offered no plan to expand the Greenbelt."I'm going to turn the page and work with the existing members who remain, and some new members, on our priority for the government which is to grow the Greenbelt," said Clark. "We couldn't seem to get a plan in place."Clark made the comments Monday morning after announcing that the province was investing $30 million to create and restore wetlands across Ontario as well as partnering with non-profit organization Ducks Unlimited Canada.Media were only made aware of the upcoming funding announcement on Sunday night but Clark insisted that the timing was not linked to the sudden departure of half of the council's membership."This has been a conversation about wetlands that has taken place not just over the weekend but over the last several weeks," said Clark. "(It) sends a clear signal to Ontarians that this is a priority area for us and we continue to work with partners like Ducks Unlimited moving forward."Clark added that he is committed to meeting with the council on a monthly basis.Crombie, a former Conservative cabinet minister, explained his reasons for stepping down in a letter Saturday."Ontarians can successfully realize the great values and benefits of the Greenbelt through the effectiveness of watershed planning, the strength and resilience of the Conservation Authorities and the power of public participation and open debate," Crombie wrote. "It is now clear that the government's direction ... disastrously assaults all three of these primary conditions."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

  • Saint John mayor quits police commission to comment on reform, 'broken' relationship with union

    Saint John's mayor has resigned from the city's police commission to freely share his opinions on police reform.Don Darling announced he was leaving the commission in an online post Monday.In the post, he said governance rules have previously stopped him from voicing opinion and "sharing observations" about how best to reform the city's police force, and he wants to spend his last six months as mayor avoiding "barriers and restrictions" placed through board rules. "It allows me to to be unfiltered and talk about the types of reforms that I believe are necessary," he said in an interview Monday. "It's about being able to speak freely ... and be blunt and very honest with citizens in this community."Darling said needed police reforms are not happening fast enough, specifically in terms of narrowing the scope of the police force's role in the community, and addressing systemic racism."It's about having meaningful conversation about policing, keeping the peace, having police get back to core policing, having conversations about housing, food security, mental health, drug and addiction support," he said.The police commission did not return a request for interview by publication time.'Broken' relationshipIn the post, Darling said he believes the police force needs to be more transparent, but did not specify how.He also called for a better relationship between management and the police union."It's broken today, not sustainable financially," he said.He said the consequences of this relationship is that "we're going to continue to frame this conversation by the union as simply needing more and more and more money."In an interview, Saint John Police Association president and police officer Duane Squires said he disagrees with Darling on this point, and says the union does not ask for more money than they deserve.However he agrees that reform is needed. Specifically, making sure police are responding only to calls where they are needed, not to issues like small traffic accidents and when someone finds a needle on the ground.Squires said another aspect of reform would be narrowing the police's involvement in mental health calls, allowing mental health professionals and social workers to take the lead.He said there is a link between how much police get paid and how much work is expected of them."The more things that get downloaded to us, the more work you do, we do argue that we should be paid more," Squires said. "A review of the types of calls that we go to would be great if there's other organizations that step up and actually deal with the issues outside of Monday to Friday at the force."He said the force is already trying to connect to the community, but acknowledges more work needs to be done.

  • "Epicentre for syphilis:' Alberta to try dual syphilis, HIV test to fight outbreak

    EDMONTON — The University of Alberta has started a clinical trial to try to fight a syphilis outbreak in Edmonton and across northern Alberta.An outbreak was declared last year by Alberta Health Services after 12 stillborn births and 1,753 newly diagnosed cases of syphilis, a highly infectious sexually transmitted infection."Edmonton, in addition to being the epicentre for COVID, is also the epicentre for syphilis," Dr. Ameeta Singh, a U of A clinical professor who's leading the trial, said Monday in an interview with The Canadian Press.Case counts, she said, have continued to rise since the syphilis outbreak was declared in July 2019.The clinical trial aims to screen 1,500 at-risk Albertans with dual HIV and syphilis test kits at homeless shelters, the Edmonton Remand Centre, two emergency departments at Edmonton hospitals and two clinics in First Nations communities in northern Alberta."Our hope with the point-of-care test is that we would be able to provide the test results immediately and to provide treatment in a single patient visit," explained Singh, who's also an infectious diseases specialist at the Royal Alexandra Hospital and the Edmonton Sexually Transmitted Infections Clinic.Screening typically involves taking a blood sample and sending it to a lab. It can take up to two weeks to get results. The trial will allow health-care staff to do a simple finger-prick blood test and get results within five minutes, she said.Singh said a single injection of the antibiotic penicillin cures syphilis within 24 hours of treatment."It not only would prevent syphilis from being passed on to other people but, in the case of pregnant women, prevent it from being passed on to the infant."Women who acquire syphilis during pregnancy almost always pass it on to the baby, which can lead to stillbirth or developmental delays.Singh said syphilis often affects populations that are sometimes hard to reach, particularly Indigenous women who are either homeless or have unstable housing and have addictions or mental-health issues.That means they sometimes don't return for followup tests or treatment, she said.Singh said it's important to test for both syphilis and HIV, because syphilis increases a person's chances of acquiring or passing on HIV if exposed to both at the same time.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press

  • First draft budget includes four per cent tax rate increase

    The first draft budget for 2021 was presented to council including a four per cent tax increase resulting from several cost saving measures. Compared to budget 2020, the draft budget for 2021 has an increase of just over half a million dollars. The yearly cost for taxes owing on an average home assessed at $365,000, would be about $2057, which is actually only $17 higher than the rates of 2019, stated Carla Fox, corporate services director, during the first budget discussion with council on Nov. 20. She added that assessment values may face a deflationary decrease due to the current economic situation, however that would come back to council in early 2021. “The budget that we’re going to discuss tonight and tomorrow includes substantial reductions that are not expected to result in impactful decreases and service levels. Over $400,000 has been reduced in salaries and wages, $250,000 to $300,000 of this will be permanent,” said CAO Emily Olsen on Nov. 20. In total, the draft budget includes a 14.9 per cent increase in the operating budget to manage fixed increases and additional operating requirements, however operational reductions of 10.9 per cent or roughly $1.4M provides a tax increase of only four per cent. Fixed increases like union wages, insurance rates, and revenue losses added up to just over $1M, while additional operating requirements such as contracting increases, development plan additions, and non‐union wage increases added up to just over $900,000. The Preliminary Budget Discussion Report from September confirmed that administration would present a 2021 budget including a tax rate maximum of four per cent for council’s initial look. Operational reductions include debt reductions, wage reductions, contract reductions, and a franchise fee increase. “The pressures to try and bring the tax rate in line with what people are willing to pay is going to be an exercise that is going to need public engagement and further discussions with council on areas of service we are willing to let go,” Fox said. She noted that administration has made real strides in working with council over the last year and recently in setting goals and directions to find further efficiencies. Each department within the Town’s administration presented their operating budget to council on Nov. 20, as well as highlights of their capital budgets. Through these presentations, Council learned that departments would continue to offer similar levels of service as a result of the proposed changes. Each department faced common changes including inflation on goods and services, a seven per cent increase on insurance premiums, union negotiated wage increases, an additional CAO supported non-union wage increase consistent with the union increases, as well as COVID-19 pandemic costs. “Over $1M was reduced from the budget in 2021 to offset COVID-19 impacts through lost revenue and increased expenses,” Olsen stated. After the capital and operating budget presentations, council had a chance to make directions and discuss any changes for the next draft budget. Olsen explained that Municipal Operating Support Transfer (MOST) provided the Town with roughly $1.5M of provincial funds meant to support communities in their COVID-19 response. This funding has not been attributed to anything within the budget and council can make decisions on how to utilize the funds. “If council makes a motion to receive that money into grant funding for 2020, it will offset the lost revenue that we lost over [the pandemic] and it will put the town in a position where we have surplus dollars in our operating budget,” Fox explained.  Administration tracked funds and losses caused by the pandemic, and still anticipate further losses to be offset by this funding. “There’s going to be approximately $700,000 left to be placed into a reserve of council’s choosing if that’s what they would like to do,” Fox said. Funds could be used for programs such as a tax penalty forgiveness program or emergency operations reserve for future pandemic impacts, she added. A brief report on MOST funding will be presented at Dec. 8 standing committee meeting. Within the operating budget, Council directed that the line item in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 budgets for the Hinton disc golf association reflect an additional $8,000 per year to be funded through taxation. Coun. Dewly Nelson and Coun. Albert Ostashek both stated they were surprised by the financial ask of the disc golf association, but ultimately believe in the importance of supporting the disc golf association. “I think the right decision is to ensure long term sustainability. Of that $8,000, $5,000 goes into reserves for future maintenance and enhancements,” Nelson said. Ostashek added that if this item is important enough to council, then support should be made available through tax dollars and the input of the community rather than at the expense of another organization. Council also directed the civic agencies' operating plan be amended to reflect an increase of $30,800 for the Chamber of Commerce for 2021. “I don’t ever want to be in a place where we don’t have tourism support at our visitor information centre, that is where people have come to expect to find resources that support our businesses and community and I wouldn’t want to be on the lookout for a new tenant for that building or a new tourism provider,” Nelson said. Council then removed the third, currently vacant Community Peace Officer (CPO) position, from the 2021 budget. Nelson stated that after speaking with citizens, he did not find a noticeable decrease in services and with the current state of finances and tax increase he was inclined not to add that third position. As an advocate for the third position, Coun. Trevor Haas disagreed, stating that with only two officers there would be a dip in service levels as they face burnout or fall behind. “Administration brought back a budget that included the third position and still maintained that [four per cent],” Haas said. Protective services manager, Todd Martens, stated that it is challenging for two officers to cover all duties. Council allotted $29,000 to the hanging basket program and maintenance thereof. This would be exclusively funded by new grant monies in the 2021 budget. “Because it is exclusively funded by grants, if the grants are not met then the project will go to 2022,” stated Mayor Marcel Michaels. Laura Howarth, director of community services, explained that the flowers are ordered in January each year, which may be impacted by when the budget is approved. While there are no current grants available right now, administration will do some deeper digging, she added. While the budget showed that this program would return in 2022 and 2023, Coun. JoAnn Race believed it was important to keep this program running in 2020. Olsen explained this program was cut in the draft budget 2021 to offset COVID-19 losses. Council also directed that the $100,000 in transfers from reserves along with associated expenditures be removed from the council operating plan and that the $100,000 be maintained in reserves. All the changes requested by council decreased the operating budget by roughly $40,000, which will be presented in the second draft budget for 2021. Changes to the capital budget however, did not result in financial changes but several projects await reports before moving ahead. Within the capital budget, Council requested that any Beaver Boardwalk upgrades come to a future standing committee meeting for discussion prior to beginning work. Coun. Ryan Maguhn explained that this is an opportunity to transition from council lead discussion on the Beaver Boardwalk to getting the community involved. Ostashek felt this decision was premature and would duplicate work of the Beaver Boardwalk Committee. The work on the boardwalk is funded by a grant that requires the funds to be spent by the end of 2021, and if a report is requested back to council for discussion, the report and work would be impacted, clarified Olsen. Nelson agreed that public involvement is important when moving forward with this project. The Maxwell Lake bridge rehabilitation will also come to council for a decision. Olsen stated that work permits through Alberta’s Environment and Parks (AEP) had not yet been submitted but the intention is to work with AEP regarding those. Several requests for decisions were made by council regarding the decommissioning of Scout Hall, the greenhouse training building capital amounts for 2022 and 2023, the replaced 400 commercial bins over two years project, and the pool locker replacement. Fox noted that the reports requested would not hold up the budget process. “The current numbers in the budget will be kept how they are, those projects identified specifically by motion of council will not move forward without that report and further direction from council,” Fox said. The draft budget also includes a four per cent utility rate increase for water services, wastewater services, and waste services, as discussed during an earlier meeting of council in November about the water treatment plant agreement with West Fraser.  Nelson stated during the meeting on Nov. 21, that the week leading up to budget discussion had been challenging with limited time to review the budget documents, and that council may bring up further directions in the coming weeks after conversations with the public and additional time to look through the budget.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Federal scientists predict Prairie climate as drier, grassier and fiery

    Federal scientists are predicting a hot, dry and fiery future for the Prairies. "In a warming climate, you can expect extreme weather events to occur with increased severity," said Dave Sauchyn, a professor at the University of Regina and a lead author in an extensive report released Monday by Natural Resources Canada.  It's the first in an expected series rounding up the latest research on climate change and its impacts and applying that to different regions of the country. The Prairies report begins with a warning that the West is warming the quickest of any area in southern Canada and that those effects are already being seen.  "In winter, much of Western Canada is warming at three times the global rate," Sauchyn said.  The look of the West can be expected to change.  The report says southern grasslands and central parklands will spread north. The boreal forest will shrink and some alpine ecosystems are likely to disappear entirely. Aspen trees are already growing 200 metres higher up mountain slopes as they take advantage of that vanishing habitat. Overall precipitation is likely to increase, but only in the spring and fall, leading to shoulder-season floods and summer droughts. "Almost none of the future scenarios include sufficient increases in precipitation to compensate for the drying effect of warmer temperatures," the report says.  "The worst-case future scenario for the Prairie provinces is the reoccurrence of consecutive years of severe drought, such as those that occurred in the 1930s."  Some impacts are already here in the form of extreme weather events.  The report says 13 of the 20 most costly weather-related disasters since 1983, when record-keeping began, happened on the Prairies. Recent research suggests climate change has increased the risk of extreme fires in Western Canada by a factor of between 1.5 and 6. "These events occurred with somewhat greater severity because they were occurring in a warmer climate," Sauchyn said. The figures don't tell the whole story. Droughts, which don't show up in tallies of insured losses, have cost billions of dollars in lost or unplanted crops.     In years with adequate rainfall, some crops are predicted to do well under climate change.  Spring wheat, the biggest crop in the West, could see yields increase anywhere from eight to 37 per cent in the next 50 years, depending on action against greenhouse gases. Canola, the second biggest crop, would be likely to decline by about the same amount.  Water management is going to become a critical issue, especially in the southern plains.  "There is some response (from governments), but it's more of a reaction," Sauchyn said. "What we advocate is more proactive, more of a planning approach." He suggested governments should be cautious of new, water-intensive industries planned for southern watersheds, such as the renewed push for coal mining in southern Alberta. "Any kind of development has to be viewed through a climate change lens," Sauchyn said.  "It just seems due diligence these days that any kind of a proposal be evaluated for its climate risks. If I was a shareholder in a mining company, I would want to know if there's sufficient water in the future."  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.  — Follow @row1960 on Twitter Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

  • Alberta student wins international science competition

    A Grade 12 student from Fort McMurray, Alta., has won an international science competition, Breakthrough Junior Challenge, with a three minute video explaining quantum tunnelling. Maryam Tsegaye’s prize includes a $250,000 US scholarship.

  • No social gatherings allowed, says Kenney

    Enhanced public health measures have been implemented across Alberta as a result of the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases. Measures were announced on Nov. 24 by Premiere Jason Kenney, who stated that the mandatory restrictions will be in place for three weeks at which point they will be reviewed. “I certainly did not go into public service, nor did anyone sitting around our cabinet table, in order to impose restrictions on how people live their lives. But we believe these are the minimum restrictions needed right now to safeguard our healthcare system, while avoiding widespread damage to people’s livelihoods,” Kenney stated. He noted that social gatherings are the key reason why COVID-19 continues to spread. Indoor close contacts must be limited to people in the same household, and people who live alone can have up to the same two non-household contacts for the duration of the restriction. Mandatory restriction across Alberta include no indoor social gatherings in any setting, a maximum of 10 people at outdoor gatherings as well as weddings and funeral services, no receptions permitted, no festivals or events, at-home learning for grades 7-12 between Nov. 30 and Jan. 11, at-home learning for grades K-6 between Dec. 18 and Jan. 11, and working from home where possible. Diploma exams are optional for the rest of the school year and students and families can choose to write an exam or receive an exemption for the January, April, June and August 2021 exams. “Rising cases in our workplaces and homes driven disproportionately by social gatherings means that we are seeing rising cases in schools as well. There is limited transmission within the schools but more community transmission affecting the schools and their ability to operate,” Kenney said. While the province only made masks mandatory in the Calgary and Edmonton zones, Hinton has its own mandatory mask bylaw for all public spaces for those aged five and up. Hinton is currently included in the enhanced area where places of worship are only allowed at ⅓ of normal attendance, as well as restricted access to some businesses and services starting Nov. 27. Businesses and services closed include banquet halls, conference centres, trade shows, auditoria and concert venues, non-approved or licensed markets, community centres, children’s play places or indoor playgrounds, and all levels of sport. Restaurants, bars, pubs and lounges are allowed to remain open until 11 pm with a maximum of six people from the same immediate household at a table, only allowing people who live alone to meet with two non-household contacts, and not allowing other services like billiards, games, or darts. Most retail businesses, such as grocery stores and clothing stores, may remain open with capacity limited to 25 per cent of their Alberta Fire Code occupancy. Several entertainment services have the same restrictions, including movie theatres, museums, and libraries. Businesses normally open by appointment only will not be allowed to offer walk in services. Violating the public health order may come at a cost of a $1,000 fine, and individuals can be prosecuted for up to $100,000 for a first offense. “We will enforce these rules against social gatherings and those who break these rules will be subject to fines,” Kenney said. He added that the province will look for ways to allow peace officers to fine those breaking the rules. Measures are put in place now in order for the province to review before Christmas, and measures can be adjusted in the meantime based on the results, Kenney said. “Just 11 days ago, I told Albertans that we were at a dangerous juncture. We resisted calls for a lockdown of our society because of the profound damage it would cause especially for the poor and vulnerable who are most affected by policies like that,” Kenney noted. Instead, previous targeted measures focused on places where the data clearly showed COVID-19 was spreading, but the virus continues to spread and is picking up speed. The virus continues to set records for daily confirmed cases and as of Nov. 24 there have been 492 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta. Continuing care outbreaks have quadrupled since Oct. 1, putting the most vulnerable at risk. Kenney stated that Alberta has 8,400 acute care beds, which the province is working to increase. As of Nov. 24, 348 Albertans were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 66 were in intensive care. Hinton has ten confirmed active cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 24, and Yellowhead County has 14.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Toronto Blue Jays acquire two right-handed pitchers off waiver wire

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays added to their pitching depth on Monday, claiming two right-handers off waivers.Toronto grabbed Anthony Castro from the Detroit Tigers and Walker Lockett from the Seattle Mariners.The 25-year-old Castro appeared in his only major-league game last season when he pitched one inning of relief for Detroit.The native of Venezuela spent his entire 2019 season with double-A Erie, going 5-3 with a 4.40 ERA across 18 starts and nine relief appearances.The 26-year-old Lockett pitched in two games last season for the New York Mets before he was claimed by Seattle on Sept. 1.In 16.1 total innings in 2020, the six-foot-five Lockett was 1-0 with a 4.96 ERALockett is 2-4 with a 7.67 ERA over eight starts and 12 relief appearances over three seasons. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.The Canadian Press