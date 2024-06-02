Beckham swaps beekeeping tips with the King

David Beckham has said he swapped "beekeeping tips" with King Charles at a recent meeting.

The former England captain said the pair met at the monarch's Highgrove home in Gloucestershire to discuss the work of the King's Foundation.

Beckham has now been made an ambassador of the charitable foundation to help promote its work.

He said he was "excited" to be taking on the role, adding: "I'm particularly looking forward to supporting the foundation's education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."

Photographs released to mark the announcement show Beckham with the King on the doorstep of Highgrove.

[ The King's Foundation/PA]

He is also seen demonstrating his carpentry skills with foundation students at the Snowdon School of Furniture, which is part of The King's Foundation's.

The former footballer, who has four children together with ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, said he has always been keen to help youngsters "expand their horizons".

He added: "Having developed a love for the countryside I'm also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation's work.

"It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty's foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens - and compare beekeeping tips!"

Beckham's passion for beekeeping was shown in the recent Netflix documentary about the footballer, which shows him walking in full apiarist attire to his beehives.

He has also uploaded videos and posts on Instagram of him working on beehives.

The King has recently returned to public-facing duties following his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

His return to duties was confirmed in April.

The King's Foundation, formerly the Prince's Foundation, was set up by the King when he was Prince of Wales.

The foundation runs educational programmes and training, while also aiming to revitalise communities through urban regeneration and planning and supporting sustainability.