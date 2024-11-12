Are you in bed by midnight? Half of Londoners end nights out early because there’s nowhere to go, say stats

Revellers stand outside The Nest in Dalston, one of the many London clubs to have closed down in recent years (Getty Images)

New statistics reveal that 45 per cent of Londoners have ended a night out before midnight in the last year despite wanting to stay out later, according to YouGov.

The figures reflect the growing concern over London’s nightlife industries, with many Londoners cutting nights out short simply because there was nowhere else to go.

The survey found that over half (55 per cent) of 18-34-year-olds said they had recently been unable to continue a night out into the small hours.

Moreover, one in two Londoners haven’t thrown a house party in the last 12 months, with 25 per cent of respondents citing renting as the reason why.

These damning new YouGov statistics on London’s nightlife economy have been commissioned by pioneering house party hospitality group Little Door & Co in the wake of the resignation of the Night Czar, Amy Lamé.

(Getty Images)

Lamé was employed by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to promote London's nightlife and controversially earned a salary of £130,000 a year.

The YouGov survey revealed that Londoners looking to party were unable to stay out longer because of a lack of available venues (29%), premature last orders (35%) and, notably, a lack of available public transport options (45%).

It also found that 44% of the capital’s residents had visited less than three post-midnight venues in the last 12 months. That’s less than three big nights out in an entire year.

And it’s not like everyone’s filling the void with house parties. The revelation that only 51 per cent of Londoners had held a house party in the past year was not brought down by the older generations. The figures are still high for 18-34-year-olds, with only 34 per cent having hosted a house party in the last 12 months.

For the majority of people, the resistance to hosting is due to a lack of space (55%), followed by concerns about neighbours (52%).

“[…] the demand for a functioning nighttime economy is just as high as ever, and decision makers, be it licensing committees, a future Night Czar, or TfL, must act in order to meet that demand,” says Kamran Dehdashti, co-founder of Little Door & Co. “London’s status as a 24-hour city is otherwise under serious threat.”