Bedford field hockey beats Londonderry

- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk Draws Heat in Montreal, Appears To Mock Canadiens Rookie Lane Hutson
Late in a 4-1 loss in Montreal on Saturday night, the Sens captain appeared to break into his best Lane Hutson impression.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Former Oilers Forward One-Punches Frank Vatrano
Frank Vatrano played with fire and got burned.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Bergevin's Controversial Call About Jean Béliveau
Marc Bergevin's reign at the helm of the Montreal Canadiens had its ups and downs but one particular call was puzzling to say the least.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Ex-Oiler Cam Talbot Breaks NHL Record
Cam Talbot joins Sean Burke as the only two goalies to hit this benchmark.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Behind The Oilers Brutal Loss To Flames
Sights and sounds behind the scenes at the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Plot Thickens For Canadiens Prospect in KHL
It's no secret that Montreal Canadiens prospect Ivan Demidov is being underutilized with SKA St. Petersburg, but their head coach, Roman Rotenberg, is speaking out for the first time.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens GM Kent Hughes Has Gephyrophobia
The penultimate episode of The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens takes us inside trade deadline day and tells us a bit more about Kent Hughes.
- People
Cameraman Filming Jason Kelce Chugging a Beer at Eagles Tailgate Takes Dramatic Fall Through RV Roof
Kelce celebrated with Eagles fans (prior to the team’s 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns) at various tailgate locations
- FTW Outdoors
An atrocious Bills-Jets roughing the passer call on Aaron Rodgers left NFL fans disgusted
Roughing the passer continues to be the most controversial call in the NFL, and it reared its ugly head during the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets game on Monday Night Football. Right after Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa clea
- The Hockey News - Los Angeles Kings
Former Kings Goalie Breaks NHL Record
Cam Talbot joins Sean Burke as the only goalie to ever break the record.
- Road & Track
Alex Bowman Disqualified After Failing Post-Race Inspection, Logano Inherits Playoff Spot
The No. 48 Hendrick Chevrolet failed post-race inspection when it was found underweight, dropping Alex Bowman's finish from 18th to 38th and knocking him out of the Playoffs. Logano moves back into the playoffs.
- USA TODAY Sports
Bill Belichick has harsh words for Jets owner Woody Johnson during 'Monday Night Football'
On the "ManningCast," former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared some criticism of Jets owner Woody Johnson after he fired Robert Saleh.
- FTW Outdoors
Is that Mary Hart in the front row of the Dodgers game? Here's why the host was there
Editor's note: This post has been updated with new information. Eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted a long-time celebrity behind home plate at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. Yes, that's right, Mary Hart, former host of Entertainment Tonight for nearly 30 years, was
- The Canadian Press
Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's father takes the ice with Blue Jackets on eve of home opener
The Columbus Blue Jackets now have what they call a “Johnny skate” at the end of practice. It's a shot someone takes from the far end of the ice toward the opposite goal. Make it, players skate one lap. Miss it, players skate three laps.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
What Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott, others said after humiliating Lions loss
Everything the Dallas Cowboys said to the media after embarrassing 47-9 home loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Watch: Caitlin Clark comes close to a hole-in-one, celebrates on the tee box
Caitlin Clark loves her some golf. Just after the WNBA season ended for her Indiana Fever squad, Clark said she'd be hitting the golf course soon, joking that "I’ll become a professional golfer." On Monday, video surfaced on TikTok
- MMA Junkie
Julianna Peña: Amanda Nunes the money fight – not Kayla Harrison and her weight struggles
Julianna Peña questions Kayla Harrison's readiness as a title challenger. Peña (13-5 MMA, 8-3 UFC) edged out Raquel Pennington to reclaim the bantamweight title less than two weeks ago at UFC 307. Earlier that night, Harrison (18-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) defe
- People
Kristin Juszczyk Shares How 49ers' Wives Are Supporting Each Other Through a Challenging Season (Exclusive)
Kristin Juszczyk is close friends with Claire Kittle, wife of 49er player George Kittle
- The Canadian Press
Surprising starts to NHL season for unbeaten Flames, winless Oilers
EDMONTON — Things have not gone as expected for either Alberta team thus far this season, which has been welcome news for the Calgary Flames and an unmitigated disaster for the Edmonton Oilers.
- USA TODAY Sports
Mike Evans injury update: Buccaneers WR injured in game vs. Saints
Latest updates after Mike Evans suffered injury in Buccaneers game vs. Saints on Sunday.