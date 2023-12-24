Bedford night shelter returns to fill homeless winter gap

Shelter guest Ovidiu is able to access a hot meal and a bed for the night over the Christmas period

A winter shelter for homeless people has returned to a town to fill a "much-needed gap" in support.

The King's Arms Project "Winter Night Shelter", on Harpur Street, Bedford, will run until the end of February.

The charity shut its former hostel in Clarendon Street in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief executive Kirstie Cook said: "There wasn't a choice, we knew we had to make provision for homeless people in Bedford."

The project offers a free hot meal and bed for up to 20 "guests" a night.

The Winter Night Shelter will operate in Bedford until the end of February

Richard, a guest, said: "I like that it is an open and safe environment. As long as you are respectful, it's good."

Another, who did not want to give their name, said: "If I couldn't come here, I would be sleeping out on concrete, so this is much better.

"My partner and I have been made to feel welcome together."

Bedford Borough Council has provided camping beds and security with the charity funding the rest.

Ms Cook said the charity felt "compelled to fill this much-needed gap".

"There wasn't a choice, we knew we had to make provision for homeless people in Bedford so they could get out of the cold for the night," she said.

"We are conscious that for some people who live on the streets, coming into a room with lots of people they don't know can feel alien and cause anxiety."

A hot meal and a bed is on offer, at no cost to anyone who stays, who are known as guests by the charity

The charity said it had welcomed new and returning visitors to the Harpur Street facility, which opened on 1 December.

Volunteer Dani said: "I've wanted to do something like this for ages, it's been really nice getting to know people."

Dani gives up her spare time to volunteer at the shelter

