Bedford officer shot by his own gun

Montreal police say they arrested two suspects Friday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of Montreal Mafia member Moreno Gallo, in May 2023.Iacono, 39, was shot five times in broad daylight on May 16, 2023, in the parking lot of her beauty salon, Salon Deauville in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.The two suspects, aged 28 and 31, will appear at the Montreal courthouse today and will remain detained while awaiting further legal pro