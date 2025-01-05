Bedford officer shot by his own gun

Latest Stories
"I Left The U.S. 15 Years Ago": Expats Are Revealing The "We're Being Scammed" Realizations They Had After Moving Abroad
"When setting up my appointment, I asked about the out-of-pocket cost, and the staff looked at me like I had grown two heads. There was no cost, of course."
- People
N.Y.C. Woman, 71, Fights Off 4 Attackers Who Tried to Rob Her While Traveling to New Year’s Day Church Service
"I [thought to myself], ‘Oh, no, this is not going to happen today,’ ” Linda Rosa recalled of the incident
- The Canadian Press
Mother and son given lengthy prison terms for their roles in the killings of 8 Ohio family members
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two more family members convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family received lengthy prison terms on Friday for their roles in the 2016 shootings, as prosecutions near completion in what has been described as the most heinous crime in modern Ohio history.
- People
“Home Improvement ”Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence, 3 Months After His Last Arrest
The 43-year-old actor, who was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Jan. 1, was charged with two DUIs last year
- CBC
Montreal police arrest 2 more suspects in 2023 shooting of Mafia figure's daughter-in-law
Montreal police say they arrested two suspects Friday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of Montreal Mafia member Moreno Gallo, in May 2023.Iacono, 39, was shot five times in broad daylight on May 16, 2023, in the parking lot of her beauty salon, Salon Deauville in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.The two suspects, aged 28 and 31, will appear at the Montreal courthouse today and will remain detained while awaiting further legal pro
- PA Media: UK News
Man jailed after killing ‘timid’ man with one punch over karaoke slight
Christopher Cooper was given a life sentence for murder of Kelvin Ebans in Gorseinon last year.
- People
Police Pull Over Driver in DUI Investigation, Find His Ex-Girlfriend's Dead Body in Backseat
Jacob Johnson, 40, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Summer Roney, 30
- BBC
Last hope for Indian nurse on death row in Yemen: pardon from victim's family
Time is running out for Nimisha Priya, who was convicted for the murder of a Yemeni man in 2017.
- People
Selena Quintanilla's Killer Files for Parole 30 Years After Murder, Claiming She Has Bounty on Her Head
Yolanda Saldívar killed 23-year-old Selena in 1995
- CBC
Saint John man charged with murdering wife morning before Christmas
A 26-year-old Saint John man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, whose body was found on a west side street early Christmas Eve morning. Diego Alejandro Osorio Angarita appeared in a Saint John courtroom on Friday morning.His wife, 30-year-old Nicsy Arboleda Rodriguez, was found fatally injured on Lancaster Avenue on Dec. 24.A translator helped Angarita through the court process Friday, and duty counsel Shanna Wicks requested the case be adjourned without electio
- INSIDER
Giuliani is fighting civil contempt penalties sought by two GA election workers. If he loses, Trump can't pardon him.
A federal judge may order Rudy Giuliani held in contempt next week in the defamation of two Georgia election workers. Here's why Trump can't help him.
- People
New Photos Show New Orleans Terror Suspect Walking Streets Before Attack
Shamsud-Din Jabbar killed 14 innocent people in the early morning hours on New Year's Day
- CBC
Case of N.S. man accused of historical sexual abuse delayed again after judge denies guilty plea
The children of a Pictou County man accused of sexually abusing them when they were minors are disappointed a judge would not accept his guilty plea in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday.Douglas Guthro, 86, was charged in April with 16 counts of sexual violence after his son and two daughters came forward to make complaints in November 2023. His children, now in their 50s, claim he frequently sexually assaulted them between 1971 and 1990. Defence lawyer Pavel Boubnov told Justice Frank Hoskin
- People
N.Y.C. Woman Charged After Allegedly Leaving 'Very Cold' Baby in Tote Bag on Imam's Doorstep
"When I opened the blanket, I see a little baby, blinking their eyes," said Mamadou Hafiz Jallow, who was at a mosque down the street when the baby was left at his home
- Tacoma News Tribune
Probationary jail deputy allegedly ran over ex’s head in Tacoma. Now he’s been charged
Cameron Boucher joined the Sheriff’s Department in August.
- People
Match Made in Hell: How the 'Lonely Hearts' Killers Seduced Their Prey with Newspaper Ads During Murderous Spree
Raymond Fernandez and Martha Beck were suspected of killing multiple women whom they lured through personal ads in the 1940s
- CBC
Families call for accountability in deaths of 2 men in northern Alberta motorcycle crash
Dozens of protesters gathered outside RCMP headquarters in Edmonton Friday as the families of two men killed in a northern Alberta highway crash last summer called for accountability.The demonstration was organized by friends and relatives of Tyler Mansell-Duboski, 33, of Edmonton, and Laurent Isadore, 38, of Driftpile First Nation. The men died on Aug. 31 near the hamlet of Faust, about 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.They were in a convoy of motorcycles on a charity ride when a semi-truck
- The Canadian Press
2 autopsies for Black man found hanging in Alabama produce differing conclusions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A state autopsy has ruled that a Black man found hanging in an abandoned Alabama home in late September died by suicide — a conclusion that contradicts a private autopsy commissioned by his family, which found no definitive evidence he died by suicide.
- People
Mom Is ‘Mad’ and ‘in Shock’ After Son, 12, Is Allegedly Burned Severely by Friends' Sleepover Prank
The child will now take "12 to 14 days to heal," according to his mother
- The Canadian Press
Teen fatally stabbed in Halifax: Court hears disturbing details in statements of fact
HALIFAX — The grim details of the stabbing death of a 16-year-old Halifax boy last April were revealed in court on Friday as convictions were recorded for two teens who had pleaded guilty to taking part in the crime.