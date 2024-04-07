Bedfordshire A6 partially closed after serious crash near Streatley

The road has been closed in both directions between the Barton and Streatley roundabouts [Danny Fullbrook/BBC]

A man has been taken to hospital after a serious collision on a dual carriageway in Bedfordshire.

Emergency services were called to the A6 between the Barton and Streatley roundabouts after reports of a collision involving a motorbike on Saturday.

The road was been closed in both directions and an East Anglian Air Ambulance was sent to the scene

A man was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further treatment.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 10.40am on Saturday with reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike.

"An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. One patient, an adult male, was transported by road to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further treatment."

Bedfordshire Police was also the scene on the dual carriageway and urged motorists to find alternative routes.

At the time, a police spokesperson said: "Emergency services are in attendance and the road has been closed in both directions between the Barton and Streatley roundabouts."

