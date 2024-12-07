Beechwood wins 18th state football championship in program history
The Beechwood Tigers beat Owensboro Catholic 50-43 in the KHSAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday in Lexington.
The Beechwood Tigers beat Owensboro Catholic 50-43 in the KHSAA Class 2A state championship game on Friday in Lexington.
Um, no offense NFL fans, but make sure to check your rulebook. As you might have seen on Thursday night, Dan Campbell made a truly gutsy call on fourth down with under a minute to go in the Detroit Lions' eventual 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers. Instead of ki
Most coaches would have settled for a go-ahead field goal attempt with 43 seconds left. Dan Campbell and the Lions went for it on fourth down.
The former Patriots coach reportedly "wants to coach again" amid his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson
The New York Rangers made their first move to shake up a flailing roster, and it started with a trade of captain Jacob Trouba.
Saline Dion is A++++.
This former Flyers forward is set to be placed on waivers for the purposes of contract termination.
Bedard was one of many Team Canada snubs many thought could have made the 4 Nations Face-Off roster.
The quarterback said it's "heartbreaking" realizing he's losing friends and family in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix docuseries
"He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready," the sports network said in a statement.
Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss is stepping away from his ESPN analyst role for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge, the network said in a statement.
This Lightning superstar had a big game against the Sharks.
When Jamahal Hill saw Alex Pereira at the UFC Peformance Institute, he kept his same energy from social media to real life. Hill on Thursday confronted Pereira at the UFC PI in Las Vegas. To no surprise, the interaction was far from amicable as the two sized each other up…
As the baseball world waits for news on where Juan Soto will sign, fans are holding on to clues wherever they can possibly get them. One unlikely but potential source is the comments of a post on TikTok. But while others have remained fairly tight-lipped during the free…
The tight end position has been a difficult puzzle to solve in 2024. Here are some of the best TEs to start and the best to sit in Week 14.
The Maple Leafs hit a home run with power forward Matthew Knies, says Adam Proteau. He is now one of Toronto's core forwards who deserves a lucrative contract extension.
Week 14 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Jets as the Aaron Rodgers circus comes to Miami, plus Chargers at Chiefs and all 13 games, including two big upsets
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There's more than just school pride and bragging rights to all that bellyaching over who might be in and who might be out of college football 's first 12-team playoff.
Former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen never forgot where he came from.
It's LIV vs. PGA in the 2024 edition of The Showdown. Here's everything you need to know.
This former Sabres forward will be missing some time.