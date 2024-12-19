‘Beef’s Joseph Lee Joins Leading Cast Of Apple TV+ Drama ‘Neuromancer’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award nominee Joseph Lee (Beef, Star Trek: Picard) has been cast as a series regular in the Apple TV+ series Neuromancer, a new 10-episode drama based on the award-winning novel of the same name by William Gibson.

He joins the previously announced Callum Turner and Briana Middleton. Lee will portray the character Hideo, who in the novel is a ninja bodyguard.

Created for television by Graham Roland and JD Dillard, Neuromancer follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets.

A co-production between Skydance Television, Anonymous Content and Apple Studios, Neuromancer will also be produced by Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment. Roland will serve as showrunner and Dillard is set to direct the pilot episode.

The duo executive produces alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Anonymous Content; Drake, Adel ‘Future’ Nur and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; Zack Hayden and, Gibson.

Lee starred opposite Ali Wong and Steven Yeun in Netflix’s critically acclaimed series Beef. He received his first acting Emmy Award nomination in 2023 for portraying George Nakai in the limited series which is now being expanded into an anthology. Additionally, He most recently completed production on the Legion M thriller Fade to Black and made his film debut in the 2018 thriller Searching for Sony.

Lee’s television credits include Law & Order: Organized Crime, Star Trek: Picard for Paramount+, and the KBS Drama series, The Miracle That We Met.

He is repped by Gersh, Anonymous Content, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

