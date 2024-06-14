Beef plant workers in Fresno to lose jobs after Hanford company takes over factory

Central Valley Meat Company’s takeover of the Cargill beef processing plant in Fresno last month is causing the company to shed 178 jobs.

The workers getting laid off are from Cargill’s plant on South Fig Avenue that employs about 880 people and will remain open.

Brian Coelho, chief executive officer of Central Valley Meat, said previously that he was committed to retaining as many employees as possible.

The deal to buy the Cargill plant puts Coelho in a better position to provide more products and better serve his customers. Coelho did not disclose the value of the purchase.

The Central Valley Meat Holding Company employs more than 2,000 people at four different companies: Central Valley Meat, Harris Ranch Beef, Harris Ranch Feeding and CLW Foods.

The laid-off workers’ last day is Aug. 4, according to the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act website.

Cargill officials said it will retain ownership of a second plant on the same southwest Fresno property that manufactures ground beef and hamburger patties.

Cargill Meat Solutions, a global company operating in 70 countries, employs more than 1,600 workers in California in factories producing protein, salt, animal nutrition and food ingredients.