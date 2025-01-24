‘Beef’ Season 2 Just Added Four New Cast Members

Just when you thought the cast of Beef couldn’t get any beefier.

The hit Netflix show, which landed on the streamer in April 2023, will return for a second season with a slew of new faces. The latest actors to board the forthcoming installment include William Fichtner (The Perfect Storm), Seoyeon Jang, Mikaela Hoover, and K-Pop star BM, Deadline reported on Thursday. The quartet joins previously announced stars Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Cailee Spaeny, Charles Melton, and Youn Yuh-jung. In December 2024, it was also announced that Parasite’s Song Kang-Ho would appear in a guest role.

So far, we know that season two will focus on new characters separate from the original show which followed a road rage incident between Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny (Steven Yeun). According to the second season logline: A young couple (Spaeny and Melton) witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife (Issac and Mulligan), triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner (Youn).

“For season 2 it’s hard to even imagine whether it’s the same universe until we really start to excavate and see what wants to rear its head,” Jin previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “And then we’ll chase it, and if that includes the same universe or some fun little callback, great, but that would be ornamental to all of it. I really need to look into the abyss and see what’s staring back first.”

BM, who will make his acting debut, is reportedly lined up to play a former tennis pro who runs the tennis shop at the aforementioned country club. Meanwhile, Jang will step into the role of the billionaire owner’s translator, while Fichtner will portray a wealthy country club member alongside Hoover as his so-called trophy wife.

The first season of Beef was created by director Lee Sung Jin and A24. Following its premiere, the 10-episode dramedy racked up eight wins at the 75th Emmy Awards and three trophies at the 2024 Golden Globes. In October of last year, Netflix officially renewed the show for a second season, a year and a half after season one debuted. But, because it’s technically an anthology, Wong and Yeun are not expected to return. However, they are still signed onto the project as executive producers.

