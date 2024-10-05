Beef tongue products recalled due to Listeria risk

The bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, widely known as Listeria, can cause serious illness, particularly for pregnant women, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems. (Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock - image credit)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a food recall warning for certain brands of beef jelly tongue products in Ontario due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected products, sold at various retailers, may be labelled inconsistently or sold without labels, and may have been repackaged into small portions.

The recall includes the following products:

Summerhill Market : Beef tongue in jelly (sliced), all packages sold up to and including Oct. 3.

Wagener's: Beef jelly tongue with best before dates of Nov. 26, Dec. 16 and Dec. 30.

The CFIA issued the recall warning after an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak involving the products.

On Friday, Toronto Public Health said it was investigating after it identified two confirmed cases of Listeria in the city and found the bacteria in the grocery chain Summerhill Market's deli meat. The affected products were sold at five Toronto locations, as well as one in nearby Aurora, Ont.

More food items may be added to the list, the CFIA said.

Consumers are encouraged to contact their retailer if they have questions about whether products they purchased are affected. Recalled items should not be eaten; they should be thrown out or returned to the store, according to the CFIA.

Listeria monocytogenes, widely referred to as Listeria, can cause serious illness, particularly for pregnant women, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, nausea and vomiting. In severe cases, the infection can lead to death.

Anyone who believes they may have consumed a recalled product and is experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.