Beef's Ali Wong opens up about relationship with Bill Hader

Ali Wong has made a rare comment about her relationship with fellow comedian Bill Hader.

Earlier this month, the two stars were spotted together at the Golden Globes and the Emmys, where Wong earned both awards for her portrayal of Amy Lau in Netflix's critically acclaimed limited series Beef, also starring Steven Yeun.

Saturday Night Live's Hader was also nominated at the postponed 2023 Emmys in the outstanding actor in a comedy series category for Barry, in which he plays redeemed assassin Barry Berkman.

Many people seemed surprised to see the two on the red carpet together, though Wong clarified that their relationship isn't exactly brand new and they've been an item for quite some time now.

"We've been together for a minute, so it's like, I guess people didn't know we're together," she told Access Hollywood.

The standup also explained that she and Hader decided to be "very selectively private" when it came to their romance, meaning that attending awards ceremonies together is where they draw the line at in terms of sharing their love life publicly.

Wong recently made history at the Golden Globes becoming the first performer of Asian descent to win the prize for Best Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Television Film.

Accepting the award for her work on Beef, Wong said that the friendships she forged with the cast and crew of the show "will always be the best thing to come out of" the series. She then thanked her ex-husband Justin Hakuta for his support, allowing her to be "a working mother".

Wong and Hakuta tied the knot in 2014 and have two daughters. They announced their separation in 2022, with Wong filing for divorce in December 2023.

Beef is streaming on Netflix.



