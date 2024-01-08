Beenie Man engaged

The Jamaican dancehall artist took to Instagram on Thursday night to announce that he and businesswoman Camille Lee have become engaged. "23 years in the making, but finally found my forever with Camille. She's been my rock, lifting me up and supporting me through every emotional roller coaster. Her energy and light have brought new life to my music. I couldn't have done it without her by my side. Forever grateful for her love and support." The video showed Beenie putting the engagement ring on his now-fiancé's finger as well as a clip of them posing together with the ring.