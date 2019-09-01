Beer and bowling: 58-year-old Fredericton landmark gets major revamp

Fredericton's 58-year-old bowling alley reopened over the weekend after major renovations that kept it closed for the summer.

The Bowl-a-Drome, now called The Drome, welcomed people back on Saturday to see the new look.

Trailway Brewing bought the bowling alley last year with plans for a remodel.

"It's definitely a really proud moment being in here right now and kind of seeing where it was back in May to where it's come to now," said Trailway co-owner Jake Saunders.

Before Trailway bought the business last September, the alley was known as the oldest facility in Canada under single ownership. Saunders promised the candlepins would stay.

Saunders added beer taps and a new menu in the hopes to make the place more popular on the weekend.

"The bowling bar, it's a cool concept because this place has always been really busy Monday to Thursday," he said. "There isn't a whole lot of bars probably in the country that could say they pay their bills Monday to Thursday."

Out with the old

Tim McFadzen, a bowler for more than 50 years, remembers when the Bowl-a-Drome first opened. He said there hadn't been much change there since he started.

"The reno, it's well overdue," he said.

McFadzen said he's happy with the upgrades and he's sure when league members come in for their first string on Thursday they'll feel the same.

Saunders said some of the seniors in the bowling league there where concerned with Trailway's purchase. They worried it would change their beloved bowling spot.

"I ended up spending a lot of time here from September on, and getting to know the seniors and really just reassuring them, like 'we'd be crazy to get rid of you guys,'" said Saunders.

New look

It took a lot of work to remodel the building, which Saunders said hadn't seen much work since it opened in 1961. He said basically all that's left are the bowling lanes.

