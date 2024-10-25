Beer fan on UK pub crawl for 55 years sinks pint in 12,000th boozer

A beer-lover is celebrating visiting his 12,000th boozer following an epic pub crawl across the UK lasting 55 YEARS. Rob Cocker, 73, has been travelling across the country for more than five decades sampling ales in tens of thousands of pubs since 1969. The dad-of-one decided to just "see what else was out there" after getting bored of visiting his local in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffs., at the age of 18. Since then, he has caught buses and trains as well as hitched lifts with pals to have a "quick half" in pubs from Oban, Scotland to Land's End, in Cornwall.