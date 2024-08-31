Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Inside the UK premiere of Tim Burton and Michael Keaton's long-awaited movie sequel

For one night only London’s Leicester Square was transformed into the afterlife for the UK premiere of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

From a gothic graveyard with billowing smoke to a black and white striped arrivals carpet, filmmakers Warner Bros went all out to celebrate the highly anticipated sequel which comes 36 years after the 1988 cult original.

Due for release on September 6 in the UK, the film follows Michael Keaton reprising his role as the titular bio-exorcist as he taunts the Deetz family.

The object of Beetlejuice’s unrequited love, Lydia Deetz, is once again played by Winona Ryder, with Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara also returning as her neurotic stepmother and artist Delia.

Presenter Clara Amfo interviewing Michael Keaton (Getty)

Also joining the cast are Lydia’s cynical teenage daughter Astrid, Monica Belluci as Beetlejuice’s scorned wife hellbent on revenge, Willem Dafoe as sinister character Wolf Jackson, and Justin Theroux as Lydia’s shady fiancé Rory.

Along with visionary Burton, all were in attendance and seemed in high spirits as Beetlejuice mania came to the capital, with cosplaying fans lining the carpet barriers.

The Standard’s Tina Campbell taking advantage of one of the picture opportunities set up for attendees and Beetlejuice’s iconic tombstone was another popular photo stop (Tina Campbell / Evening Standard)

Before entering Cineworld for the big moment, guests were greeted by several picture opportunities, including posing underneath the infamous light-up Beetlejuice sign and could grab a sneaky selfie by Beetlejuice’s grave where presenter Clara Amfo was interviewing the stars.

For those feeling parched, they could grab a drink with shrunken head character Bob at the Fanta Afterlife bar and sip on specially created mocktails.

Once ushered inside the cinema, attendees made their way up customised Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stairs and inside where they were greeted with popcorn, water and limited edition Maynards Bassetts Spooky Gums (shaped like tombstones), on their seats.

Inside the cinema attendees made their way up the special monochrome stairs and found an array of goodies waiting on their seats (Tina Campbell / Evening Standard)

Before the film started, Burton and the cast were introduced on stage to thunderous applause.

Coming out, the Standard bumped into Kiss FM presenter and former Strictly star Tyler West with his EastEnders actress girlfriend Molly Rainford, who said he was “buzzing” after watching the flick.

Tim Burton and the cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice appeared on stage before the film (an overzealous bodyguard’s head can be seen in front) (Tina Campbell / Evening Standard)

“Absolutely brilliant”, he said, adding “loved it”.

You can read the Standard’s own Beetlejuice Beetlejuice review here.

