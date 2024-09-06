‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’: The Juice Is Loose With $12M In Previews – Box Office

EXCLUSIVE: The long-awaited sequel to the Tim Burton-directed, Michael Keaton starring movie has racked up some $12M in both Wednesday and Thursday night previews; a very good number.

While apples to oranges in terms of when the preview cash was made, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘s pre Friday dough is not far from the $13.5M racked up by 2017’s It, which went on to hold the opening record for September at $123.4M, and it’s ahead of the $10.5M previews made by It: Chapter Two in 2019 which holds the second highest opening for September with $91M.

Tonight’s figures are according to sources.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice previews are currently in line with Dune: Part Two‘s $12M, which included $4.5M from an Imax preshow program. That Denis Villeneuve directed movie went on to open to $82.5M. Here’s the difference: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice skews very female, while Dune: Part Two leaned mostly males at 65%. Interestingly enough, the sequel’s preview B.O. is ahead of Wonder Woman‘s $11M preview cash. In addition, expect the Latino and Hispanic audience to overindex on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. We’re hearing by tomorrow morning the Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O’Hara movie is bound to come in higher than what we’re seeing now.

Wednesday fan previews played in Dolby, Imax and other formats at 1,000 locations while Thursday previews starting at 3 p.m.

Rotten Tomatoes critics score for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stands at 78% certified fresh while the audience score is at 87%. The original 1988 movie on RT is 82% both with critics and crowds. Burton hasn’t made a lot of sequels during his career, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice being the second after 1992’s Batman Returns.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stateside has the widest release this year at 4,500 theaters including premium formats Imax, ScreenX, 4DX, Dolby, Dbox and PLFs.

We’ll have more updates as they come.

