‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Upends ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ After One Week on PVOD

The fiasco of “Joker: Folie à Deux” is something that Warner Bros. can’t hide from — other distributors question its officially reported $7 million gross for its second weekend, now #4 after initially ridiculously claiming #3. But the success of its “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the actual #3, remains a nice counterbalance.

Tim Burton’s sequel, at $275 million in U.S./Canada gross, came out as a PVOD rental only 32 days after release (unusual these days for a WB hit — “Dune Part 2” and “Godzilla Vs. Kong” had 47 day windows). But even without specific figures, it’s clear that it got a lot of action.

More from IndieWire

It replaced Disney’s “Deadpool & Wolverine,” the year’s second biggest grosser (more than double “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”) after the Marvel film’s first week out. And it likely wasn’t close — it is #1 at Fandango, which calculates by revenue (unlike iTunes, which counts transactions). With “Deadpool” costing 25 percent more to rent ($24.99 to $19.99), that means it had a clear victory. And even more, since “Beetlejuice” only had five days of release for the Fandango full-week chart.

We’ll get a test of its strength right away. Disney is releasing “Alien: Romulus” on Tuesday, which could mean another change at the top.

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Sony Pictures

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” as usual for a Sony film streaming on Netflix about four months after release, took over #1 there, for what could be a multi-week lead and a long stay in the top 10. The Will Smith-starrer was still on VOD top 10 lists as of last week.

The VOD charts saw several price reductions boosting older titles, as well as the addition of three other new releases on Fandango’s chart. “Twisters” is now for rent at $9.99, an unusual intermediary price (normally the later stage is $5.99). Universal maximizes its VOD revenues better than any other company (including on average the earliest average transition to home viewing).

$19.99 PVOD premieres tend to pop up more on Fandango, with three additional ones on its top 10. The highest is the direct-to-home “Hellboy: The Crooked Man” (Ketchup), theatrically released in much of the world, at #8. Sony’s “The Forge” and Lionsgate’s “Never Let Go” are #9 and 10 there.

For the second straight week, Netflix’s previous #1 title dropped off the top 10 the next. “Platform 2” like “Jailbreak,” both originals, quickly faded. Otherwise, their chart has seen eight of last week’s list replaced.

‘Lonely Planet’

During the week, its original documentary “The Menendez Brothers” made #1 for two days (now #4). The top Netflix original now is “Lonely Planet,” a romantic drama with Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth. “Uprising,” a South Korean historical action original, is tenth.

Top 10s

iTunes ranks films daily by number of transactions, while Fandango at Home lists by revenue. The listings below are for Monday, October 14 (iTunes) and the week of October 7-13 (Fandango).

The distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for lowest for either rental or download.

iTunes

1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (WB) – $19.99

2. Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney) – $24.99

3. Twisters (Universal) – $9.99

4. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) – $5.99

5. It Ends with Us (Sony) – $19.99

6. Speak No Evil (Universal) – $19.99

7. Longlegs (Neon) – $9.99

8. Trap (WB) – $5.99

9. Blink Twice (Amazon MGM) – $19.99

10. Beetlejuice (WB) – $3.99

Fandango at Home

1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (WB) – $19.99

2. Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney) – $24.99

3. Speak No Evil (Universal) – $19.99

4. Twisters (Universal) – $9.99

5. It Ends with Us (Sony) – $19.99

6. Trap (WB) – $5.99

7. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) – $5.99

8. Hellboy: The Crooked Man (Ketchup) – $19.99

9. The Forge (Sony) – $19.99

10. Never Let Go (Lionsgate) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

These are the most-viewed, current rankings on Netflix’s domestic daily chart on Monday, October 14. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own worldwide weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed, and usually includes films for which it doesn’t have domestic rights.

1. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024 theatrical release)

2. Lonely Planet (Netflix original)

3. Pixels (2015 theatrical release)

4. The Menendez Brothers (Netflix original documentary)

5. Sing (2016 theatrical release)

6. Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021 theatrical release)

7. Scream (2022 theatrical release)

8. A Quiet Place Part 2 (2020 theatrical release)

9. Trouble (Netflix Swedish original)

10. Uprising (South Korean Netflix original)

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.