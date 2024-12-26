Work to begin on cultural centre after long delays

Sheffield City Council says work is set to begin on Event Central in 2025 [Sheffield City Council]

Work on a cultural hub in Sheffield city centre will get started in 2025 after several delays to the project.

Vacant buildings at 20-26 Fargate are set to be turned into Event Central, a £7m venue for cultural and community gatherings.

Sheffield City Council said work on the five-storey building will start early next year and aimed to be completed by 2026.

Councillor Ben Miskell, who is in charge of regeneration, said: "Over the coming year we will see work develop on Event Central - it's going to be a really fabulous cultural space in the heart of the city."

Empty buildings on Fargate will become the new cultural hub [BBC]

Event Central was delayed by two unsuccessful procurement processes, with work then paused while the council concentrated on construction work on Fargate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council officers said the programme had "slipped significantly", with the build construction was bumped into the 2025-26 financial year.

"It will be an opportunity for people to come together from across the city and showcase what they have to offer," Miskell added.

"We are trying to bring more people on to Fargate and make it a more inviting space and Event Central will perfectly complement that."

Sheffield Council was awarded £15.8m from the government's Future High Streets Fund to regenerate Fargate but rising costs led to delays with both Event Central and improvements to the pedestrianised shopping area.

Contractor Willmott Dixon was chosen to deliver Event Central in February, with the council yet to announce an operator.

Listen to highlights from South Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

More on this story

Related internet links