Work begins on £5.8m historic market landscaping

Work to upgrade paving, lighting, seating and planting in Great Yarmouth Market Place should be completed by March 2025 [Andrew Turner/BBC]

Work to improve the landscaping around a town's new market has begun with contractors removing sections of paving.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has set aside £5.8m for the project to upgrade lighting, seating and planting in the centre of the town.

Coupled with the £17m refurbishment and conversion of the former Palmers department store into a library and university campus and money already spent on developing the market, more than £28m will be invested in the heart of the town.

Workers from contractor Tarmac have set up cordons and have begun to replace concrete and asphalt surfacing.

The project should be completed by March 2025.

The works have caused the Saturday and Wednesday traders to relocate to the north side of the six-day market building [Andrew Turner/BBC]

In February the borough council officially opened the new six-day market hall, which cost £5.2m, including a £450,000 overspend.

The second phase of the project will include new paving, lighting, trees and seating, aimed at encouraging shoppers to spend more time in the centre of town.

Traders have told the BBC that, while they expect some disruption, they see the work as necessary.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it had held consultations with traders and planned the works to minimise disruption for shoppers and traders, including access for deliveries.

A spokesperson for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: ‘’This exciting and high-quality regeneration will provide a major enhancement of the Market Place, creating an attractive, successful and vibrant space for Great Yarmouth.

‘’The scheme was drawn up after a public consultation and engagement sessions with key stakeholders including businesses, the Civic Society and the Town Centre Partnership.

"Coupled with the new covered market and the work to revitalise the former Palmers department store into a new community library and learning hub, The Place, means we will have a town centre that can thrive for years to come.’’

