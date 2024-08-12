Work begins on new household recycling centre

The new site will be powered by solar energy and will take in 40,000 tonnes of rubbish each year [Walsall Council]

Work has begun on a new household waste recycling centre that will take in 40,000 tonnes of rubbish each year.

The new facility is being built on the site of the former McKechnie Brass factory on Middlemore Lane, Aldridge.

Walsall Council said the centre would provide modern, easy-to-use facilities enabling residents to recycle a wider range of items.

Councillor Adrian Andrew said although the current facilities served the area well this project would be a "massive investment for the future of the borough and a commitment to our cleaner and greener strategy."

The council said solar panels would generate the energy needed to run the centre. It also said it was building new staff rooms and offices.

A reuse shop alongside a workshop area will be also be built in what the council described as "enhancing the sites functionality and community benefit."

Staff in the workshop will refurbish items that would otherwise have been thrown away and will then be sold.

The project is expected to be completed by 2026.

