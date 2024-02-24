Work begins in Oxford to remove trees for new bridge

Work to cut down trees is beginning at a site in Oxford to make way for a new cyclist and pedestrian bridge.

The planned Oxpens River Bridge will link Osney Mead to Oxpens and the city centre.

Oxford City Council said trees would need to be pruned or in some cases removed "over the next few weeks" for building work to start.

Bridge construction will then begin in the summer if planning permission is granted.

Permission is not required for the tree removal and there are no Tree Preservation Orders in place.

The council said it would replace any trees that it removes, even if planning permission for the bridge was delayed or denied.

Ed Turner, the authority's deputy leader, said: "I understand people may have concerns about the removal of trees.

"I can assure everyone that this has been reduced to the minimum number necessary and our plans commit to replacing the removed trees and enhancing biodiversity by the completion of the project."

If the crossing goes ahead then the crossing will be funded by the Oxfordshire Growth Deal and is a requirement of the Oxford Local Plan to support wider regeneration of the West End of the city.

The council hopes it will help to reduce congestion in and around Oxford city centre.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.