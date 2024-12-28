Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Family Photos with Husband Adam Levine and Their Kids Over the Winter Holiday: ‘Twas the Season’

The model shares daughters Dusty Rose, 8, and Gio Grace, 6, and a 1-year-old son with husband Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo is playing Santa!

The model, 36, revealed how she and husband Adam Levine, 45, spent the holidays with their daughters Dusty Rose, 8, and Gio Grace, 6, and their 1-year-old son in several photos shared on Instagram on Friday, Dec. 27.

She kicked off the collection of snaps with a post showing herself wearing a red Santa hat and looking into the camera as she hugged the Maroon 5 singer.

"‘Twas the season…🫶,” she captioned the set of photos.

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram Behati Prinsloo shares photo hugging her husband on Instagram.

One photo showed that the family had gone grocery shopping to keep the house full of food throughout Christmas. Another captured a cozy day at home spent wrapped in a pink dinosaur blanket, while a third was a fun beach day with the kids.

Prinsloo also teased a look at what appeared to be her and Levine’s holiday dinner party, showing a long table decorated with flowers and candles.

Artwork hanging on the wall behind their Christmas tree read, “Enjoy your rage.”

The post also included Levine wearing a diamond cross on his forehead, while their daughters had fun trying to walk in Prinsloo's 2-inch red heels.

Prinsloo and Levine were all smiles in another photo taken to remember the festive period.

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram Behati Prinsloo shares look at one of her and Levine's dinner parties.

However, it appeared that the holiday season didn’t completely go off without a hitch, as the model had to sit down for an IV drip.

Prinsloo completed her collection of festive memories with a snap of Santa Claus handing out presents to the kids.

She has kept her life with Levine and the kids relatively private but occasionally shares a glimpse of her family life on social media.

In September, she shared a carousel of photos on Instagram rounding up fun family memories from the summer. This included holding her son up as he reached toward a basketball net, her daughters playing dress up, and photos of the kids playing on the beach.

"Stuff that happened 🫶 🎞️ 🌸🏀 🌊," she captioned the post.

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram Behati Prinsloo shares photo being wrapped in pink dinosaur blanket.

The kids are not only into fashion and outdoor activities, but their father’s music too. In April, the “Moves Like Jagger” singer appeared on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up radio show, where he shared that his kids are his band's biggest fans.

"The cool thing about my kids is they're obsessed with the band. They know every [song]," Levine said. "It's interesting to see because they know songs that I don't even remember writing or singing."

"My daughter Dusty, she's a Maroon 5 historian," he said of his oldest. "We're trying to get them to branch out a little bit."



