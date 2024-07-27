Behati Prinsloo Teases Her Return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: 'We'll See' (Exclusive)

Prinsloo just returned to the brand after six years away

LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Behati Prinsloo in 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

When the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returns this fall, fans are sure to see plenty of familiar faces on the runway. But one big question mark remains: Will Behati Prinsloo also be returning?

The model, 36, just made her grand return to the brand after six years away, coming back for the new Dream campaign alongside VS vets like Candice Swanepoel and Taylor Hill (who have also walked in numerous Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows), so does this mark her return to the runway, too?

Prinsloo isn't giving anything away just yet.

"We'll see," she teases to PEOPLE exclusively of whether or not she'll strut down the runway in her wings yet again this fall.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Behati Prinsloo in 2009 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

"Honestly, I always had so much fun at those shows," she says. "I have very fond memories of all of it. And the show was such a highlight, I think, for everyone and everyone watching, too. It was so fun."

Prinsloo walked in 10 Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows during her career with the brand — between 2007 and 2018. Her shows ranged from New York to London, and her outfits featured everything from gold Angel wings to low-rise sweatpants and wedge heels in her early years.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Behati Prinsloo in 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The mom of three says the way the brand has evolved in recent years is "exciting."

"I was so curious to know how they would bring back the show, keep it authentic to VS, but make it fresh and new and different and inclusive and all those things," she says of the runway show's return.

Taylor Hill/Getty Behati Prinsloo in 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret canceled the show in 2019 amid backlash that it wasn't inclusive enough. Last year, the brand revamped the show as The Tour — a live-streamed show that had many familiar faces (including Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Adriana Lima). It had more body diversity than had been seen in the brand's past runway shows, but some fans were still missing the true experience of the Victoria's Secret models hitting the runway in their Angel wings.

Prinsloo noticed that too, telling PEOPLE, "I think a lot of people want [the runway] back and also want it to be different. They want elements that they miss from previous years, but also keep it 2024."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Behati Prinsloo in 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

When Victoria's Secret made the official announcement in May that the Fashion Show would be coming back, the brand wrote on Instagram, "We’ve read the comments and heard you. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is ✨ BACK ✨ and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here."

Prinsloo wholeheartedly agrees with the sentiment that the show is "iconic," and she says she has so many iconic memories from her shows over the years.

"When I watch things back, I'm like, wow, what iconic moments ... and girls!" she says. "It was truly the fantasy, so bringing that back would be very cool and seeing how they're going to achieve that ... everyone's watching and waiting in anticipation."



