Behchokǫ̀'s new cultural centre begins to host events

Chief Clifford Daniels told Cabin Radio the old cultural centre's demolition in 2019 did not put a stop to activities, which continued year-around at the town's recreation facility, the Kǫ̀ Gocho Sportsplex. But that wasn't ideal.

"Now, finally, this building is open so we can cater to the needs in the communities with these two buildings. More cultural-oriented here and more recreation there," Chief Daniels said.

He said the new building tries to take into account the diversity of the groups that might use it, ranging from councillors and Elders to harvesters and hunters or youth.

The 8,000 sq ft building opened in August but held no significant events until Christmastime to allow the fixing of "minor glitches," Daniels said.

But when it came, December – what Chief Daniels calls "getting-back month" – was busy with the likes of a children's Christmas party, a Santa parade, banquets for Elders, drum dances and hand game celebrations.

On December 27, a group of some 19 people embarked on a snowmobile trip from Whatì to Behchokǫ̀, arriving in time for a feast at the new centre.

"That was a traditional practice we used to do, where everybody used to come into the bigger centre from the outlying communities," Daniels said.

"It's been a while since we did that – 10 years ago."

Daniels expects a formal grand opening to happen in the spring, and intends for a statue to be placed outside the building alongside a ceremonial fire pit.

Construction was led by Tłı̨chǫ Community Builders, incorporated in 2019 as a part of the Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation.

Tłı̨chǫ Community Builders' Paul Gourlay said large windows facing west of the building allow sunlight and a view of Marian Lake to peek through. The circular structure is intended to reflect the shape of a drum.

"There's also a big drum on the inside, a big hanging drum," Gourlay said. He also draws visitors' attention to the circular floor of the cultural hall, which bears a map of the Tłı̨chǫ land. There are also offices, a boardroom, a dance hall and kitchen.

Story continues

Daniels hopes the map will allow younger generations to see the size of the land and remind them of 1921, when the traditional area of the Tłı̨chǫ was defined.

He imagines people sharing stories about where they have travelled as they walk over the map "to get that perspective of the land, the waters and our neighbours around us."

"When you look at the map, you know where you are," he said. "The history, the stories."

Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio