Behind enemy lines with Ukraine’s troops in Russia

Askold Krushelnycky
·10 min read
Ukraine troops on a tank near the Russian border in the Ukrainian region of Sumy (AFP/Getty Images )
Ukraine troops on a tank near the Russian border in the Ukrainian region of Sumy (AFP/Getty Images )

As the Ukrainian armoured vehicle rumbled across the border into Russia’s Kursk region, one of the crew turned around and grinned broadly. Another officer said: “I’ve crossed the border quite a few times since our operation in Russia started and it feels great each time. Perhaps we should have done this a long time ago.”

The Independent accompanied the Ukrainian military over some of the hundreds of square miles of territory Kyiv has claimed during its surprise cross-border assault, which is now three weeks old. Every piece of land taken is another embarrassment for Vladimir Putin.

Our armoured personnel carrier (APC) crossed along the main road from the city of Sumy, capital of the eponymous Ukrainian region adjoining Kursk. It swayed and jolted as we careered along roads cratered by Russian artillery, rockets and glide bombs trying to hit the hundreds of Ukrainian military vehicles, moving in both directions.

The traffic included tanks, APCs, compact lightly armoured vehicles like Humvees, supply trucks, fuel tankers, pick-ups and SUVs painted olive green – many still bearing the British number plates they arrived with when donated by UK supporters. Some of the heavier vehicles, such as British Challenger tanks, American Stryker and Bradley armoured fighting vehicles, German Leopard tanks and Marder APCs, were being hauled into Russia on huge transporters.

The first buildings on the Russian side, previously used by passport and customs officials, had been turned into barracks for border guards and ill-trained conscripts who mostly fled or surrendered when the main Ukrainian forces launched their incursion on 6 August. Their flimsy walls of metal sheeting and tin roofing had been peeled back by shell blasts and peppered with machine gun bullet holes as Ukrainian forces quickly overran them.

The first town was Sudzha, a few miles from the Ukrainian border and an important road and rail hub for Moscow to supply its troops throughout the area. That includes the city of Belgorod to the southeast, key to Russian attempts to try and bludgeon Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, into submission.

A statue of Vladimir Lenin in the Ukrainian-controlled Russian town of Sudzha (AFP via Getty Images)
A statue of Vladimir Lenin in the Ukrainian-controlled Russian town of Sudzha (AFP via Getty Images)

The railway station in Sudzha has an access point to monitor Russia’s huge railway traffic complex, and Ukrainians are gaining much important information there as Moscow, apparently, cannot disconnect the link. Ukraine, reportedly, can also use the access to interfere with movements along Russia’s huge railway network. Ukraine now also controls an important facility in Sudzha monitoring the flow of Russian gas to western Europe in a pipeline across Ukraine.

Many buildings in Sudzha bore the scars of battle, with some buildings completely wrecked. Soldiers said shells landed daily in the town and explosions sounded constantly, testimony to the continuing fierce battles as Ukrainian forces try to advance further.

A decapitated statue of Lenin stood in front of Sudzha’s battered town hall and Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, an army photographer, was attaching to the plinth photographs he had taken of the destruction and atrocities committed by Russian soldiers who occupied the towns of Bucha and Irpin, near Kyiv, in the first days of the 2022 invasion.

He said his photographs had been exhibited at the US Congress and in 10 countries. “I’m putting them up in prominent places in the areas of Kursk we control so that ordinary Russians can see what their soldiers did in our country. Many of them claim they don’t have information and don’t know what happened. Some of them have complained about destruction here. What’s happened here is nothing to what they did, and are doing, in Ukraine and I want them to be able to see the images and understand what has been done in their name.”

Dmytrashkivskyi added: “I hope that they see the difference between how we are treating them and the murders, rapes and torture their soldiers committed in Ukraine.”

In Sudzha, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi pinned up photographs he had taken of the destruction and atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine (Askold Krushelnycky)
In Sudzha, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi pinned up photographs he had taken of the destruction and atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine (Askold Krushelnycky)

Most young Russians fled the areas as soon as Ukrainian forces poured across the border. But many of the older people have stayed, either because they did not have the means to leave, or have chosen not to. Most are fearful of the shelling and spend their days sheltering in basements. Others sit outside apartment blocks or waiting at distribution points for humanitarian aid distributed by the Ukrainians.

Olga, 80, who has lived in Sudzha most of her life, said she was alone as her husband and two sons had all died of illnesses over the years. Although an ethnic Russian, she spoke Ukrainian fluently because, she explained, she had spent much time across the border and had known many people there.

She said there had been no warning about the Ukrainian invasion. When it happened, local authorities urged people to leave but gave little practical help. “Nobody offered to take me out of here when the Ukrainian soldiers came, and where was I to go anyway?”

Like other Russian civilians who remained that The Independent and other journalists spoke with, Olga said she had been well-treated by the Ukrainians who were distributing food, water and medicines.

She said: “The Ukrainians have behaved correctly and no civilians have been harmed as far as I know. We haven’t had electricity, gas or water since the first days of the fighting and we rely on the Ukrainians for everything.”

But when asked what she thought about the atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, Olga answered in a way that seemed the standard response to Ukrainian soldiers or the media. “We don’t have information about what was going on in Ukraine so we don’t know about what was being done. We are insignificant people and nobody cares what we think. None of us wanted the war,” she said.

Olga (left), an 80-year-old resident of Sudzha, said she had little knowledge about the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Askold Krushelnycky)
Olga (left), an 80-year-old resident of Sudzha, said she had little knowledge about the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Askold Krushelnycky)

Olga claimed she had not voted for Vladimir Putin in Russia’s presidential elections because she thought people like her could not influence the outcome. Asked how she thought people there would greet her if she ever visited Ukraine again, her face clouded over and she began to say: “I hope there will be forgiveness, peace…” And then trailed off as if worried she was saying something that might come back to haunt her.

The Ukrainian army took The Independent and other journalists to two other towns some 12 miles from Sudzha. Crossing a river on a pontoon bridge crowded with trucks and APCs carrying men and supplies, the sounds of explosions became louder in the direction where Ukrainian forces were still pushing forward, albeit at a much slower rate than in the initial stages of the incursion.

Beyond the bridge, soldiers could be seen constructing fortifications through the small windows of the APC – a sign that the Ukrainian military did not intend to withdraw soon, even if Kyiv officials say they do not want to keep the territory they have taken permanently.

In one of the towns, people sat on benches trying to catch shade under trees from a burning sun as they waited at a school building to receive food and water.

Oleg, 38, was one of the few younger people who had stayed behind. He said: “I was told to leave by officials and friends who said the Ukrainians would mistreat me. But I stayed because I didn’t want to leave my mother who is too old to travel and was very anxious. I thought it was my duty to keep an eye on her and other older people.

“Nothing bad has happened to me and the Ukrainian soldiers have behaved politely and have even brought in doctors to look at some people who are sick.”

A damaged local administration office in the Kursk region – with a plaque to a Russian soldier killed in Ukraine (Askold Krushelnycky)
A damaged local administration office in the Kursk region – with a plaque to a Russian soldier killed in Ukraine (Askold Krushelnycky)

Pressed on what he thought about the war that Russia had launched against Ukraine, and well-documented atrocities committed by Russian soldiers, Oleg also pleaded ignorance. “We don’t have information about what’s happened,” he said. “All of us wish this war would stop. We didn’t want it.” As with the other Russians, he may be fearful of what they say to the press being monitored by the Kremlin.

One of the main aims of Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk was to force the Russians to redeploy troops from eastern and southeastern Ukraine to change the difficult battlefield there for Kyiv. But there has been little sign of a mass redeployment, although Ukrainian officials have said thousands of Russian troops have been moved.

Ukrainian soldiers told The Independent they were happy about the operation. Ihor, 38, from Zhytomyr, the driver of an APC, said his unit had been fighting on the eastern front line since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022.

“We didn’t know anything was being planned but a few days before it happened our commander addressed all of us,” Ihor said. “The unit was going to Russia – our commander didn’t say where – but told us that if anyone did not want to go they could declare themselves sick or give urgent family reasons to take leave.

“He said he would not hold it against anyone if they didn’t want to come but he wanted to be sure that everyone who was coming wanted to do so and would obey his orders without question because it was going to be a very tough mission.”

“Nobody declined to go and we are all proud to be part of this operation. It’s lifted morale and we believe it will improve our chances of success in the war,” he added.

A Ukrainian soldier walks past at a city hall in Sudzha (AP)
A Ukrainian soldier walks past at a city hall in Sudzha (AP)

Kyiv says that the Kursk operation has pushed the Russians back and decreased the number of attacks on Ukraine’s Sumy region which borders Kursk as it is more difficult for Russia’s weapons to get into range.

That is probably true for “tube artillery” such as Soviet-era 122mm and 152mm cannon with a range of around 18 miles. But while some of Sumy may now be out of range, there was little evidence of an overall decrease while The Independent was in the region for the previous 12 days.

Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk has been a massive humiliation for Putin as it has destroyed the idea that he is the only person capable of defending Russia. Every day Moscow’s forces fail to push the Ukrainians out of Kursk, Putin’s humiliation increases. His fury appears clear. This week, Ukraine suffered some of the largest missile attacks since the start of the full-blown war.

One undoubted success of the operation has been that Kyiv’s forces have captured a large number of Russian soldiers – they say more than 3,000 Russian prisoners of war (PoW) can be exchanged for many Ukrainians. At the weekend Ukraine traded 115 Russian PoWs for 115 Ukrainian captives.

For another APC driver, Stefko, 42, the merits of the Kursk attack are clear. He said that a year ago his 20-year-old son had been killed serving in Ukraine’s armed forces, adding: “I had spoken to him just a few days before... I was already serving in the army and will carry on until I die or we win. We should have launched an operation like this long ago to bring the war to the [Russians]. I only wish my son would have seen it.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's sudden embrace of Trump

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump, whose brash style seemed to be the antithesis of a brand of politics Cox had carefully cultivated that centered on unity and respect.

  • She attended Arlington National Cemetery event at center of Trump controversy. Here’s what she saw

    Former President Donald Trump’s campaign stirred new controversy during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery that was intended to draw attention to the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Marine Corps. Sgt. Nicole Gee who was killed in the Kabul airport joins CNN to discuss what she saw at the Arlington National Ceremony event.

  • A List Of Things That Will Happen If Trump Is Not Elected, According To Him

    The former president has a habit of spewing fire-and-brimstone warnings to Americans who may not vote for him.

  • Melania’s plea for Trump to control his swearing flops as he tears into Harris at rally

    Former first lady and Rev Franklin Graham have asked Trump to control his language, he told a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

  • Ukrainian president fires air force commander after fatal F-16 crash

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the commander of the country’s air force Friday, four days after an F-16 warplane that Ukraine received from its Western partners crashed during a Russian bombardment and killed the pilot.

  • Trump Tests Out Wild Ivanka Claims on Moms for Liberty Crowd

    Donald Trump tested a few new claims about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s role in his presidential administration during a “fireside chat” with Moms for Liberty on Friday night in Washington D.C. In a wide-ranging conversation with co-founder Tiffany Justice—which covered transgender rights, Trump’s Scottish heritage, and Elon Musk—the former president claimed Ivanka gave up “making so much money” on her shoe line to take on a serious role in his administration. “It was so hot,” he said about her s

  • Opinion: Tom Cotton’s Staggering, Shameful Hypocrisy Over Trump’s Arlington Debacle

    In his 2019 memoir, Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) recounts the 16 months, beginning in early 2007, he spent as an Army officer assigned to The Old Guard, the fabled unit that oversees a grassy expanse made holy by American heroes.During this time, Cotton periodically filled in for his commanding officer and personally supervised several interments in Arlington National Cemetery’s Section 60, where the dead from the wars in Afghanistan and Ir

  • How Biden spent his vacation after six weeks that shook his presidency

    After spending much of the summer under the harshest microscope his career has ever seen, President Joe Biden spent most of the last two weeks out of sight as he prepared for the final act of his political life in what will be a very different end to 2024 than he would have imagined a few months ago.

  • Undecided Voters Spoke Out About How Recent Events May Have Changed Their Minds

    Things are heating up ahead of the 2024 elections.

  • Russia may have spent $1.3 billion on an aerial attack as inflation continues to soar in the country on the back of huge state defense spending

    The Ukrainian air force said Russia fired 77 Kh-101 missiles in the attack — they cost an estimated $10 million to $13 million each.

  • Police Tackle, Tase Man at Trump Rally in Pennsylvania

    A chaotic scene—and police intervention—played out during Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, just 75 miles from the town of Butler, where a would-be assassin shot at the former president last month, killing one rallygoer and injuring two others.As Trump spoke onstage, a man in the audience attempted to enter the cordoned-off press pen, according to multiple reports and videos from the scene. The individual was able to breach a barrier of

  • Harris jabs Trump over ‘surrendering to his advisors’ in muted mic debate

    Vice President Harris took another swing at former President Trump Saturday over the back-and-forth around the rules of the upcoming debate, claiming he is “surrendering to his advisors” by supporting muted mics. “Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won’t allow him to debate with a live microphone,” Harris said in a post on…

  • State of the Union: Ukraine's incursion in Russia is 'changing the momentum', says US general

    This edition of State of the Union focuses on the ongoing Ukrainian incursion in Russia and the latest spat between the EU and Hungary over Budapest's easing of immigration laws to include Russian and Belorussian nationals.

  • Russia says Ukrainian drones target refinery, power plants near Moscow

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine launched waves of drone attacks targeting power plants and a refinery near Moscow, sparking fires, while more than 150 drones were destroyed across other parts of the country, Russian officials said on Sunday. Drone debris caused fires at the Moscow Oil Refinery and at the Konakovo Power Station in the neighbouring Tver region, one of the largest energy producers in central Russia, officials and media said. Russia's defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app that its air defence units had destroyed 158 drones launched by Ukraine overnight, including nine over Moscow and its surrounding region.

  • Why the US and the UK are at odds over allowing Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia

    The UK has reportedly been asking the US to give the green light to let Ukraine use its Storm Shadow missiles on Russian soil.

  • Latest Trump Crypto Endeavor Exemplifies Family’s Wholehearted Embrace

    (Bloomberg) -- With Donald Trump now championing a decentralized finance platform while pledging to make America the “crypto capital” of the world, all eyes are focused on the growing digital-asset efforts of the former president’s family and associates.Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi

  • Trump on Arlington National Cemetery Furor: ‘I Don’t Need Publicity’

    Donald Trump on Friday defended his decision to take photos and video at the graves of fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, a move his critics slammed as potentially illegal.“I wasn’t doing it—I don’t need publicity,” he said. “I get a lot of publicity. I would like to get a lot less publicity.”In fact, the former president, whose career was built on publicity, improbably claimed: “I would hire a public relations agent to get less publicity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily

  • Israelis erupt in protest to demand a cease-fire after 6 more hostages die in Gaza

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Grieving and angry Israelis surged into the streets Sunday night after six more hostages were found dead in Gaza, chanting “Now! Now!” as they demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a cease-fire with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.

  • Russia says it will change nuclear doctrine because of Western role in Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia will make changes to its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons in response to what it regards as Western escalation in the war in Ukraine, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday. The existing nuclear doctrine, set out in a decree by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, says Russia may use nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by an enemy or a conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state. Some hawks among Russia's military analysts have urged Putin to lower the threshold for nuclear use in order to "sober up" Russia's enemies in the West.

  • We Want Giuliani’s Yankees Rings: Defamed Election Workers

    Former Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani is under increased pressure to pay a $146 million judgment after two Georgia election workers successfully sued the disgraced and disbarred attorney for defamation last year.CNN reported Friday that lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss have asked a federal judge for control over a laundry list of Giuliani’s personal assets that can be liquidated to pay damages. On the list were over two dozen designer watches, a Mercedes-Benz, an estimated $6 million