Behind the Scenes as 110 of America's Best Athletes Get Ready for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

If you think about the Olympics as a book — millennia long, depending on how you count, with just as many triumphs and tragedies and medals — then last week was the start of the next chapter.

Or, to torture the metaphor just a little bit more: 110 hopeful athletes gathered in Los Angeles to write the first pages of what will become the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“I still find it fun,” says Nathan Adrian, a five-time gold medalist in swimming who survived a testicular cancer diagnosis which he revealed in January. “I still feel very blessed to wake up, go to a place, do the sport that I love and then also be surrounded by people that also enjoy the sport and people that I enjoy.”

Across five days and more than three times as many stages in a production facility in L.A., Adrian and dozens of America’s other best gymnasts and runners and swimmers and surfers and wrestlers (and more) gathered to help promote the Summer Olympics in an event organized by NBC and Team USA.

Much of what they shot will roll out next year, before and during the competition. But PEOPLE was behind the scenes for the week, to see the photo shoots and the props and the puppies (yes, puppies) as the athletes came and went in a brief break from their preparation.

They were as tall or as small and mighty as one might imagine — no TV screen could do them justice — and unfailingly game to talk about what unites them.

“When you grow up and you’re dreaming, you’re dreaming about the first time,” says swimmer Ryan Murphy, a three-time gold medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 who is pushing to return to Tokyo.

Fellow swimmer Lilly King, another gold medalist in Rio who went viral in a face-off with her Russian rival, tells PEOPLE: “Before the Olympics, I was a completely different person. I literally went from nobody knowing my name to overnight fame.”

Not many others know the feeling — except the other athletes in L.A. Among them were Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe and Ryan Lochte, all returning Olympic champions who’ve had headline-making years since Rio.

“I feel like a veteran, I feel like the mom of the group,” says Biles, 22. After earning five medals in gymnastics at the 2016 Games (in a performance that landed her on the cover of PEOPLE), she’s set to compete in Tokyo with at least some new teammates.