Behind-the-scenes With Dylan Schneider at Stagecoach

He was crowned “country music’s next rising star” by Billboard, proving that newcomer Dylan Schneider is well on his way to breaking out.

The singer/songwriter got his start posting videos on YouTube covering popular country songs when he was just 14. But it wasn’t until he posted a snippet of a song he was working on, “Ain’t Missin’ You,” on TikTok, that things really heated up. That snippet racked up over 156 million views, 182,000 user-generated videos and 55 million on-demand streams as well as 1 million YouTube views. He quickly went back to his writing room to finish the song, and it didn’t take long for the 24-year-old to sign a record deal with BBR Music Group and hit the road opening for country superstars including Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line and, this coming fall, Kane Brown.

Last week also marked a couple of milestones for the Terre Haute, Ind., native. Last Friday, Schneider released his EP “Bad Decisions,” featuring six cuts he co-wrote, and he also made his debut at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., where he performed on Sunday.

Here, Schneider shares his experiences at country music’s version of Coachella.

My pals over at Amazon music surprised me with this awesome gift after my debut!

Having just dropped my new EP on April 26, I was so excited to play “Ain’t Missin You” and “Bad Decisions” for this rowdy Stagecoach crowd.

Taking advantage of the Stagecoach backdrops setups before doing a meet-and-greet with y’all!

Getting hyped with my band before taking the ManeStage at Stagecoach for the very first time.

Soundchecking to make sure everything is perfect for y’all.

Taking in the scenery at Stagecoach before this place lit up with over 80,000 people.

Took over the Grand Ole Opry Instagram on Sunday. Hope y’all were able to follow along!

Walking to my meet-and-greet after my debut performance. Was so excited to meet y’all!

