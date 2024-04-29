Behind-the-scenes With Dylan Schneider at Stagecoach
He was crowned “country music’s next rising star” by Billboard, proving that newcomer Dylan Schneider is well on his way to breaking out.
The singer/songwriter got his start posting videos on YouTube covering popular country songs when he was just 14. But it wasn’t until he posted a snippet of a song he was working on, “Ain’t Missin’ You,” on TikTok, that things really heated up. That snippet racked up over 156 million views, 182,000 user-generated videos and 55 million on-demand streams as well as 1 million YouTube views. He quickly went back to his writing room to finish the song, and it didn’t take long for the 24-year-old to sign a record deal with BBR Music Group and hit the road opening for country superstars including Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line and, this coming fall, Kane Brown.
Last week also marked a couple of milestones for the Terre Haute, Ind., native. Last Friday, Schneider released his EP “Bad Decisions,” featuring six cuts he co-wrote, and he also made his debut at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., where he performed on Sunday.
Here, Schneider shares his experiences at country music’s version of Coachella.
